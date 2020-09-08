Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2024

Global “Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

COMBIMATRIX CORPORATION

GE HEALTHCARE

SIGMA-TAU PHARMACEUTICALS Inc.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON

MALLINCKRODT Plc

MERCK & COMPANY Inc.

NANOSPHERE Inc.

PFIZER

CELGENE CORPORATION

The Global Healthcare Nanotechnology (Nanomedicine) market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global healthcare nanotechnology market was valued at USD 156.56 billion in 2017. This market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2017. North America dominates the market, and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period.

Rising applications in Oncology

Nanomedicine is a promising mode of cancer treatment and has several applications in oncology. Cancer has a major impact on United States and across the world. As per WHO, cancer is found to be one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity worldwide, with approximately 14 million new cases in 2012 and 8.2 million were the cancer-related deaths. Therefore the demand for nanomedicine in the market was in order to curb such high incidence rate and is expected to boost market. Researchers have been working on improvisation of techniques, to deliver chemotherapeutic agents precisely at the Nano level in tumorous tissues. Nanoscale objects are used by themselves or as parts of larger devices containing multiple nanoscale objects and due their small size, nanoscale devices can readily interact with the biomolecules on both the surface and the inner cells and they have the potential to diagnose and treat cancer. Nanoparticles are majorly been used as nanocarriers, to deliver the cytotoxic drugs to the tumor cells and tissues. The increasing incidence of cancer and importance of nanomedicine in modern cancer treatment procedures, are expected to drive the nanomedicines demand during the forecast period.

Huge costs of the medical devices

Cost is the main factor that is often overlooked, which is specifically important in the face of ever increasing healthcare cost and unpredictable reimbursement environment. Nanomedicines are no different; there are several FDA approved nanoparticle-based products in the market, which can be compared with their non-nanoparticle based counterparts. Although these formulations may be more efficient and less toxic than their counterparts, their costs may also be significantly high. The average cost per dose of anticancer drug doxorubicin is about USD 62-162, compared to USD 5,594 for Doxil, which is a nanoparticle containing doxorubicin. Similarly, the average cost per dose of anticancer drug Abraxane, a paclitaxel nanoformulation, is USD 5,054. Therefore, owing to the inability of the industry to find a cost-effective method of scaling up the production, the cost of nanomedicine therapies is likely to remain high over the forecast period. This high cost of nanoparticle-assisted medicine, relative to its traditional counterparts, is hindering the growth of the market.

US Healthcare Nanotechnology Market

The US-based pharmaceutical companies believe that nanomedicines is the next big thing, as it has been opening up newer and has more accurate options for the target drug delivery, and resulting in very few side effects. The Swiss Group’s Kadcyla received the approval of the United States in February 2017. The product treats breast cancer with very less side-effects. In addition with the booming R&D, United States has also initiated several measures in the recent times, to advance and develop the nanotechnology applications in healthcare. Owing to the large geriatric population, increasing need for diagnostics, growing need of augmented cancer therapies, government initiatives, and increasing awareness of nanomedicines, the US healthcare nanotechnology sector will witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

The key players in the market are ABBOTT LABORATORIES, COMBIMATRIX CORPORATION, GE HEALTHCARE, SIGMA-TAU PHARMACEUTICALS Inc., JOHNSON & JOHNSON, MALLINCKRODT Plc, MERCK & COMPANY, Inc., NANOSPHERE, Inc., PFIZER, and CELGENE CORPORATION.

