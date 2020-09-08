Respiratory Monitoring Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2024

Global “Respiratory Monitoring Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Respiratory Monitoring in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Respiratory Monitoring Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Respiratory Monitoring Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Respiratory Monitoring Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application.

Covidien

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare

Resmed

Merck & Co. Inc.

Draegerwerk

Calondo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Quark Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The Global Respiratory Monitoring market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The respiratory monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5%, during the forecast period. North America has been accounted for the largest share in the global market in 2017 and it is expected to grow at the considerable rate in the upcoming future.

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases

The respiratory diseases, such as asthma, lung cancer, COPDs, are increasing at an alarming rate in both the developed and developing countries, which is driving the respiratory monitoring market globally. Based on the data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 25 million Americans have been found affected by asthma, in that 7.6 percent are adults and 8.4 percent are children. In 2015, 47.5 percent of children, aged 18 and younger, who had asthma reported having one or more asthma attacks in the past year. Due to this, continuously increasing respiratory diseases is creating a demand for the early diagnosis of these diseases, which results in more usage of the respiratory devices. Hence, due to the rising prevalence of the respiratory diseases the market is likely to grow.

The other factors include the rapid growth in geriatric population, urbanization, and growing pollution levels, high prevalence of tobacco smoking and development of advanced technologies.

High Price of the Monitoring Devices

The average cost of the respiratory medical devices is generally between USD 2000- 5000. Due to the high cost, the low-income countries cannot afford these respiratory equipment’s. Hence, the cost of acquiring the respiratory medical devices is very high, considering the fact that a single device is not sufficient per hospital. The maintenance costs and service contracts are also very high for these devices. Therefore, due to this increasing price the mass adoption is being restricted, which is likely to impede the growth of this market. The other factor also includes the reimbursement concerns.

North America Dominates the Market

North America dominates the global respiratory monitoring market due to the high medical reimburstments facilities, and the increasing technological advancements. Asia Pacific is also, projected to have the fastest growth owing to the rapidly increasing aging population, rise in the consumer awareness and the growing of the medical tourism in the developing nations, such as China and India in this region.

Key Developments in the Respiratory Monitoring Market:

April 2017 – ResMed launched AirMini, the world’s smallest CPAP machine for the treatment of sleep apnea

