Hypochlorite Bleaches Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2020-2024

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Hypochlorite Bleaches Market:-

INEOS

Odyssey Manufacturing co.

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Coventya

Sigma Aldrich

Olin Corporation

Ecoviz Kft

The Occidental Petroleum Corporation

JSC AVANGARD

Electrolytic Technologies

Ecoviz Kft

Lion Apparel

Inc.

SAI CHEM CORPORATION

Shijiazhuang Xinlongwei Chemical Co.

Ltd.

Shouguang Tianwei Chemical Co.

Ltd.

Tianjin Yufeng Chemical Co.

Ltd.

Union Overseas Enterprise Ltd.

United Chloro Paraffin Pvt. Ltd.

The hypochlorite bleaches market is estimated to register a moderate CAGR, in terms of revenue and volume, during the forecast period, 2018-2023. North America is likely to continue to account for the major share of the market with a sustained growth in dental care and wastewater treatment applications. Sodium hypochlorite is expected to lead the market in product type segment.

Increasing Demand to Treat Polluted Water from Industries

The growing applications of industrial water, and more efficient water recycling and process technologies is driving the market for hypochlorite bleaches. Industrial water is the fastest growing sector of the global water market. The market for industrial water is predicted to grow by 50% in the next five years. Besides, the increasing enactment of stringent regulations by governments is mandating to treat the water released from industries. The growth in the industrial water sector is expected to continue during the forecast period, which is to maintain the growth pace of hypochlorite consumption.

Sodium Hypochlorite to Dominate the Market

Among sodium, calcium, potassium, and lithium hypochlorite, sodium hypochlorite is expected to dominate the market followed by calcium chlorite, in terms of consumption. Sodium hypochlorite is used on a large scale in several industries including agriculture, pharmaceutical, waste disposal industries, etc. In water treatment industry, it is used to disinfect the water, as it is relatively cheap and can disinfect small to large amounts of water, thereby, making it a preferred choice.

Asia Pacific to Lead among Other Regions

Geography wise, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the consumption of hypochlorite bleaches due to the presence of countries with large population along with limited availability of potable water, including China and India. The increasing application of hypochlorite bleaches in wastewater treatment; household products, dental care, and chemical industry are to support the growth of hypochlorite bleaches in the region. Growing awareness among the general public and the protests against the harmful effects of industrial and municipal wastewater contaminated with human wastes, on the environment has led to strict regulations governing the release of treated wastewater in the region. Consequently, propelling the usage of hypochlorite bleaches in the region.

