Hydrogen Compressor Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Trends, Growth, Size, Segmentation, Future Demands, Latest Innovation, Sales Revenue by Regional Forecast to 2024

Corken Compressors

Ariel Corporation

Burckhardt Compression AG

Hydro-Pac Inc.

Haug Kompressoren AG

Sundyne Compressors

Howden Group

Indian Compressors Ltd

Atlas Copco

Garden Denver

Major consumers of hydrogen are the chemical and oil downstream industries. Together these industries account for more than 70% of the overall hydrogen consumption. The growing oil downstream and chemical industries are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing Oil Downstream Sector to Drive the Market

Oil downstream industry is a major consumer of hydrogen and in turn hydrogen compressors. Hydrogen is used to process heavy oil, to produce the refined product that meets the end product requirement. The refining industry is expected to register significant growth in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is heavily dependent on oil to meet energy demands. The region leads the global energy demand. In order to meet the growing energy needs, the petrochemical industry is witnessing substantial growth. The oil downstream industry in Africa is expected to register a significant growth, due to major projects under construction, such as Dangote Refinery in Nigeria, which is expected to triple the country’s refining capacity. The growing oil & gas upstream industry in the region is expected to further support the downstream industry. Many countries in the Middle East are investing heavily in the downstream sector, as selling refined oil rather than crude oil earns higher profit margins for these countries. Hence the growing downstream industry is expected to drive the hydrogen compressor market, during the forecast period.

Expanding Chemical Industry to Drive the Market in Asia-Pacific

In the chemical industry, hydrogen is mainly used for the production of methanol and ammonia. Ammonia and methanol production consumes more than 50% of the hydrogen consumption worldwide. The Asia-Pacific region is a leading manufacturer of chemicals. Commoditized chemical production accounts for a major share of the total chemical production in the region, but the share of specialty chemicals is increasing, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Hence, due to this transition in the chemical manufacturing industry, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to see major investments in the construction of new plants, which in turn is expected drive the hydrogen compressor demand in the region during the forecast period.

Growing Production and Consumption of Natural Gas to Restrain the Market in the United States

Natural gas reserves are abundant in the United States. The infrastructure required for the production and distribution of natural gas is available in the country. The domestic gas prices in the United States are low compared to oil prices, and as a result, natural gas is replacing oil consumption. With growing use of natural gas constraining oil consumption, the oil downstream sector is facing stagnancy and the gas processing industry is gaining momentum. The natural gas components are lighter, and hence, do not require hydrogen gas for the processing. Therefore, the growing production and consumption of natural gas is restraining the oil downstream industry, in turn, constraining the hydrogen compressor market in the country.

The major players include – Corken Compressors, Ariel Corporation, Burckhardt Compression AG, Hydro-Pac Inc., Haug Kompressoren AG, Sundyne Compressors, amongst others.

