Global Refined Cotton Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Refined cotton (Bleaching Cotton Linters,or Cotton Linter pulp) is a homogenous and loose white floccule without sawdust, bamboo sawdust, sand, greasy dirt, metal and other impurities, and is non-toxic, tasteless and easy to absorb water.

The refined cotton is a main material for producing cellulose ethers (for example, CMC, HEC, HPMC, MC), nitrated cellulose (nitro-cotton) and cellulose acetate, and is widely applied in the fields of coating, petroleum exploitation, building materials, textile, food, daily commodities, medicine, papermaking, electronics, aerospace, plastics, and is known as "special industrial monosodium glutamate".

Georgia-Pacific

Manas Xiangyun Chemical Fiber

Swan Fiber (CHTC)

Jinhanjiang Global Refined Cotton

Fargona Kimyo Zavodi

Global Komsco Daewoo

Sriman Chemicals

ADM Southern Cellulose

Milouban

North Sichuan Nitrocellulose

Hubei Golden Ring

Xinjiang Sunork Cotton Industry

Zibo Huawei Biotechnology

CELSUR

Jinqiu Cotton

Xinxiang T.N.C Chemical Global Refined Cotton Market Types:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade Global Refined Cotton Market Applications:

Cellulose Ethers

Cellulose Acetate

Nitrocellulose

Scope of this Report:

Refined cotton raw material is cotton linter. Global cotton resource is mainly distributed in China, India, USA, Pakistan and Brazil etc. China has abundant raw material resource and global major refined cotton suppliers are located in China. In 2017, China produced 461.5 kilo ton refined cotton, accounting for 65.76% of global total production.