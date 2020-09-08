3D Motion Capture Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Trends, Share, Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities, Industry Revenue, Future and Business Analysis by Forecast – 2024

Global “3D Motion Capture Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the 3D Motion Capture in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. 3D Motion Capture Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. 3D Motion Capture Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

3D Motion Capture Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application.

The Global 3D Motion Capture market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global 3D motion capture market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period of 2018–2023. The scope of the report is limited to products offered by major players, which include hardware, software, and services. The regions considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

3D motion capture systems facilitate end users to identify and capture real-time motion and visualize the same in a computer system for additional analysis and processing. 3D motion capture systems make use of various technologies such as optical, inertial, motorized, and electromagnetic sensing to detect and store body movements onto a software suite accurately. The primary objective of the 3D motion capture is to record the movement of the subject, and it does not focus on the visual features of the subject. Further, this 3D motion recording is mapped on a 3D model so that the model performs the same action as that of the subject. The developed content of the animation at a particular given time is much more detailed when compared to conventionally used methods.

Technological Innovations in Computer Vision Technology

3D motion capture has become one of the primary areas of interest in the field of computer vision. Some of the major application areas that have been rapidly evolving include the advanced human interfaces, virtual reality, and security/surveillance systems. For example, Microsoft Kinect uses 3D computer graphics algorithms to enable computer vision to analyze and understand three-dimensional scenes. It allows game developers to merge real-time full-body motion capture with artificial 3D environments. Besides gaming, this opens new possibilities in areas like robotics, virtual reality (VR), and augmented reality (AR) applications. Increasing usage of computer vision technology in commercial and government sector is also promoting the growth of 3D motion capture systems. Further, with the aid of deep learning, an era of cognitive technology has begun, where computer vision and deep learning integrate to address high level, and complex 3D motion capture technology.

Widespread Acceptance of 3D Motion Capture in Movies

At work behind the scenes of movies and games, 3D motion capture is one of the most dynamic, competitive industries in media & entertainment. Developers and facilities are continuously innovating to make the process of transferring real performances to the digital world faster, easier, and more accurate. Motion capture effectively allows shooting infinite angles in one take. This enables one to defer some of the decision-making processes to later in the production pipeline and allows for creative flexibility. Not only does motion capture provide a superior tool for pre-visualization and shot planning to help the decision-making process early on, but also increased flexibility would provide for experimentation at all stages of production, promising almost endless creative possibilities, but exploited with structure and within budget and schedule constraints. Much of the technological advances would come through software and processing, where limited data sets provide the ideal platform to work upon. This is expected to help make 3D motion capture truly accessible to a wider range of the user, and usable in the most difficult of environments, as well as improving the quality of the end product.

North America is one of the Prime Markets

North America is one of the largest markets for 3D motion capture technology industries, globally. The huge market in the region is primarily due to increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the field of entertainment, sports, and medical science. Professionals in the performance field, such as biomechanists, require the data to study how athletes move, while medical specialists are interested in why athletes get hurt in the first place. The sports medicine field is engaged in learning dysfunction prior, during, and after injury, and the performance space needs to learn what makes an athlete succeed regarding movement. With the high penetration and popularity of multiple kinds of injury-prone sports in countries, like the United States and Canada, the outlook of 3D motion capture technology is quite promising.

Furthermore, the region is also home to some of the leading providers of 3D motion capture systems across the world. For example, Motion Analysis was one of the first companies to create a robust noise-free solution and started as early as in the 1980s. Many of the groundbreaking studies on baseball started with Motion Analysis, and they have extended their expertise to other markets like video games, engineering, animations, and broadcasting as well. The company is well-known in sports due to their huge development of cameras and software, and hundreds of research papers included in their system, as part of the materials section.

The global 3D Motion Capture market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the 3D Motion Capture Market:

•November 2017 – mCube, the leading provider of the world’s smallest and lowest power MEMS motion sensors, announced that it had completed the acquisition of 3D motion tracking products and technology company, Xsens from ON Semiconductor. This acquisition will help their customers to implement radical new applications, enabled by motion sensing and tracking technology advancements.

