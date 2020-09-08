Laboratory Informatics Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact -Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast to 2024 – 360 Market Updates

Global “Laboratory Informatics Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Laboratory Informatics in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Laboratory Informatics Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Laboratory Informatics Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Laboratory Informatics Market:-

Abbott Informatics Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Cerner Corporation

Core Informatics

LLC

LabLynx

Inc.

LabVantage Solutions

Inc.

LabWare Inc.

McKesson Corporation

PerkinElmer

Inc.

and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Inc.

among others.

The Global Laboratory Informatics market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Global Laboratory Informatics market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. Laboratory Informatics is the specialized application of information with the help of a platform of instruments, software and data management tools, which allows scientific data to be captured, migrated, processed and interpreted for immediate use and for the future use.

High Accuracy and Efficiency of Results

Owing to the increased workload, cost constraints, and advancements in the technology, the nature of pathology is rapidly changing as per the need of the market. To meet the rising needs of today’s world, laboratory systems are being created with the best technologies. New approaches of managing laboratory information are now required to fulfil the changing demand of the healthcare system. The major concern for the clinicians is the accuracy of the information that they get through various resources. It was stated by World health Organization that around 5% of the patients face diagnostic errors each year in the developed nations and around 7% of the abnormal test results are not delivered to the patient. To avoid the diagnostic errors and provide better services, clinics and laboratories are nor implementing the various tools such as Laboratory Information System (LIS), LIMS etc. With the help of such tools, the laboratory operations including the diagnostic tests have become easier. Management of the laboratory data and progress in the laboratory workflow is achieved with the help of laboratory informatics tools. Hence, laboratory informatics ultimately improvises the overall efficiency of the laboratories. Rising efforts of the clinicians and pathologists to provide the best and error free results is contributing to the rising demand of the Laboratory informatics products and services that is influencing the market in positive manner.

Lack of Skilled Professionals

As per the survey of Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS), scarcity of the skilled healthcare IT labors and professionals is the major point of concern in the healthcare industry. Developed nations are also facing the challenge of lack of skilled labors. The US healthcare industry is facing the shortage of skilled labors in the healthcare IT sector even though the country has well established industry and people have higher adoptability to the novel technologies. This lack of the skilled labors is ultimately affecting the market of Laboratory Information System (LIS). The labors who lack system and data integration knowledge cannot operate the LIS softwares. For the end users of LIS, it is very difficult to find a person who can handle the softwares with ease. Therefore, it becomes one of the major challenges for end users to implement LIS in the point of care. Developing countries like India are growing rapidly in terms of population but the healthcare facilities provided are not up to the mark. To implement services like LIS in India, scarcity of tech friendly labors becomes the major factor that restricts the end users from using LIS. This affects the overall market of LIS. The high cost of LIS softwares is another factor that is hindering the growth of the market.

The United States is expected to dominate the Laboratory Informatics Solutions Market in North America Region

The market studied is believed to grow in the forecast period in United States due to the rising need to manage clinical data and increased R&D expenditure across the country.

The global Laboratory Informatics market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Laboratory Informatics Market:

Aug 2018: Agilent Technologies Inc. had announced that it has completed its acquisition of the Agilent-related business from Young In Scientific Co. Ltd. and its affiliates (“YI Scientific”).

