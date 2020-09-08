IoT Sensor Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast 2024 Analysis Research

Global “IoT Sensor Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the IoT Sensor in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. IoT Sensor Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. IoT Sensor Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Texas Instruments Inc.

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Broadcom Limited

Robert Bosch GmbH

Infineon Technologies AG

Analog Devices

Inc.

OMRON Corporation

Sensirion AG

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

ARM Holdings Plc.

TDK Corporation

Digi International Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

The Global IoT Sensor market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The IoT Sensor Market was valued at USD 8.01 billion in 2017, and it is expected to reach USD 27.7 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 23.9%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report is segmented by Type (Pressure Sensor, Temperature Sensor, and Proximity Sensor), End-user Industry (Healthcare, Automotive, and Consumer Electronics), and Region.

The IoT sensor market is thriving as various types of sensors, connecting devices and people, are enabling a two-way communication between man and machine. A range of devices and objects can communicate with each other through embedded IoT sensors, actuators, and tags in the physical world, thus, providing an opportunity to businesses to gather insights from the integrated fabric of devices, data, people, and processes.

There are many industries in which IoT sensors are deployed to facilitate data collection. The increasing usage of IoT sensors in the automotive sector is expected to drive the IoT sensor market. IoT sensors are implemented to increase the safety of vehicles and for assistance while parking vehicles. With an increase in demand for autonomous cars in the automotive sector, the prominence of these sensors is rising at a rapid rate. IoT sensors in the manufacturing sector are enabling industries to reduce manufacturing and maintenance costs. Moreover, with government initiatives, all over the world, to support the establishment of smart cities, there is a massive potential for growth of the IoT sensor market.

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics and Appliances to Provide Many Opportunities

The convergence of communication, information, and entertainment are aiding the trend of consumer electronics technology across the world. Increasing demand for smart appliances offering more information to customers and providing additional intelligent features is increasing the demand for IoT sensors in the consumer electronics sector. According to the Consumer Electronics Association, one of every five US homes will buy at least one smart-home device within a year. Sales of smart devices increased from 20.7 million in 2014 to 35.9 million in 2016 in the country, thus, driving consumer electronics companies to invest more in IoT sensor-enabled appliances to utilize these opportunities.

IoT sensors are also finding applications in proximity, pressure, and temperature sensors in appliances, such as smart TVs, refrigerators, kitchen appliances, and air conditioners. With such a wide range of applications for IoT sensors, the global IoT sensor market is expected to witness a robust growth, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to be the Fastest Growing Region

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the IoT sensor market, due to the increase in demand from the automotive sector and focus toward the IoT platform. With countries, such as China, India, and South Korea, actively trying to strengthen IoT platforms, governments of these developing countries are entering into various public and private collaborations to leverage IoT advancements for smart cities, automation, and other industrial applications, thus, reinforcing the development of the IoT sensor market in Asia-Pacific.

Over the forecast period, in China alone, the industrial IoT market is expected to expand by more than 25% per annum. This scenario is likely to accelerate the use of IoT sensors in manufacturing processes and supply chains in various industries of the region to attain greater productivity.

The global IoT Sensor market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the IoT Sensor Market:

• Jul 2018: LG CNS launched a comprehensive smart city management platform ‘Cityhub’ that collects and analyzes data generated and sent by various city infrastructure via the Internet of Things technology. The smart city platform collects data from IoT sensors attached to vehicles, buildings, transportation, infrastructure, etc., that can be analyzed via LG CNS’ artificial intelligence engines to design, build, and provide intelligent services.

