AI Image Recognition Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Google LLC

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Inc

IBM Corp

Intel Corporation

Qualcomm Corp

Samsung Electronics

Micron Technology

Microsoft Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Xilinx

Inc

The Global AI Image Recognition market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

AI image recognition market is expected to register a CAGR of 31.9%, during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Owing to advancements in AI, software now have the ability to recognize photos and videos and describe the content of it. The market is expected to grow rapidly owing to increased adoption of high computing chipsets. AI image recognition provides abundance of benefits, such as enhancing safety features in cars by detecting large objects. Other benefits include verifications of users, client analysis, diagnosis of diseases, and many more. Declining costs of hardware and rapid adoption of AI are a few factors driving the growth of AI image recognition market, on the other hand, lack of technical expertise is inhibiting its growth.

Increasing Use of Big Data Analytics

The creation and consumption of huge amount of data has paved way for the usage of big data analytics. Companies, such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft are investing in big data analytics. Big data analytics will be used in image recognition to provide benefits, such as traffic safety, improved health services, and many more. Many organizations are using big data analytics in image recognition to extract valuable insights and improve customer experience, thus increasing their top line.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to hold the largest share of this market owing to significant adoption of advanced and new technologies. Increasing number of electronic gadget integrated with AI image recognition technology will also provide boost to this market. Moreover, most of the companies are headquartered in this region and thus, would aid North America in holding the largest share.

Key Developments in the AI Image Recognition Market:

March 2018 – Microsoft released new version of Azure SDK for Go- version 15. Azure SDK for Go provides packages for managing and using Azure services

November 2017 – Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced five new machine learning services and the deep learning-enabled video camera for developers. Amazon Transcribe, Amazon Translate, Amazon Comprehend, and Amazon Rekognition Video allow app developers to easily build applications that transcribe speech to text, translate text between languages, extract insights from text, and analyze videos

