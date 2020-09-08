Athletic Socks Market anticipates revenue will hit up to XX% CAGR by 2026: Segmentation by Top Companies, Market Size & Growth, Major Applications, Key Regions, Product Demand

Athletic Socks Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Athletic Socks Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Athletic Socks industry. Both established and new players in Athletic Socks industries can use the report to understand the Athletic Socks market.

Nike

Adidas

PUMA

New Balance

Skechers

ASICS Corporation

VF Corporation (VFC)

Anta

Under Armour

Wolverine Worldwide

Hanesbrands

Li Ning

Lululemon Athletica

Xtep

361°

Athletic socks are a kind of sock. Due to the thicker lines and the number of roots, the texture is thick and strong, suitable for sports enthusiasts. Athletic socks can be worn comfortably and can protect the feet. They are more absorbent and wicking than ordinary socks, so they are named sports socks.

In 2018, the global athletic socks sale market was led by NA, Europe, China and Japan, where the USA and Europe are important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers in every region and the major manufacturers’ activities of athletic socks are Nike, Adidas, PUMA, New Balance, Skechers and ASICS Corporation etc. The top four companies holding 32.44% sales share in 2019 in the global.

The global Athletic Socks market is valued at 7043.3 million USUSD in 2020 is expected to reach 11600 million USUSD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Athletic Socks volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Athletic Socks market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, South America, Middle East & Africa and India

Athletic Socks Market Breakdown by Types:

Cotton Blend

Polyester

Nylon

Wool

Waterproof Breathable Membrane

Athletic Socks Market Breakdown by Application:

Men’s

Women’s

Young's

