Veterinary Products for Companion Animals Market 2020 to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR of XX% in the year 2026, Market Size & Growth with Leading Manufactures, Trends, Increasing Demand & Business Analysis

- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Zoetis
- Elanco Animal Health
- Bayer Animal Health
- Merck Animal Health
- Virbac
- Dechra Veterinary Products
- Ceva
- Vetoquinol
- Meiji
- Ouro Fino Saude
- Animalcare Group
- Parnell
In this report, we study the Veterinary Products for Companion Animals mainly medicines, vaccines and others.
Some of the most popular companion animals are likely dogs and cats; other animals commonly kept may include pigs, red foxes, ferrets, and rabbits; rodents such as gerbils, hamsters, chinchillas, fancy rats, and guinea pigs; avian pets, such as canaries, parrots, and fowl; reptile pets, such as turtles, lizards and snakes; aquatic pets, such as fish, freshwater and saltwater aquatic snails, frogs; arthropod pets, such as tarantulas and hermit crabs, and many other species.
Companion animals (dogs, cats, and horses) have come to play an important part in the lives of many people. They provide companionship and a sense of responsibility, demand care and attention, and respond with affection.
The global Veterinary Products for Companion Animals market is valued at 15080 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 22030 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Veterinary Products for Companion Animals volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Veterinary Products for Companion Animals market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan
Veterinary Products for Companion Animals Market Breakdown by Types:
- Medicines
- Veterinary Vaccines
- Pet Food
Veterinary Products for Companion Animals Market Breakdown by Application:
- Dogs
- Cats
- Other
