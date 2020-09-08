Ultrapure Water Equipment Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Ultrapure Water Equipment Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ultrapure Water Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Ultrapure Water Equipment:

Ultrapure water (also UPW or high-purity water) is water that has been purified to uncommonly stringent specifications nearly or completely devoid of contaminants. Ultrapure water equipment is an important equipment to remove chemical contaminants

DOW

GE

Pentair PLC

Pall

Asahi Kasei

Veolia

Kurita Water

Ovivo

Hitachi

Evoqua

Nalco

Hyflux

Mar-Cor Purification

Rightleder

Pure Water No.1

Hongsen Huanbao

Beijing Relatec Ultrapure Water Equipment Market Types:

RO + Ion Exchange Column

RO + EDI

Other Types Ultrapure Water Equipment Market Applications:

Electronics

Pharmaceuticals

Power

The demand of Ultrapure Water Equipment is concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan, China and India. China is the largest consumption region. The demand value of China is 582.95 M USD, accounted for the highest market share (22.08%) in 2016, followed by the North America and Europe.

At present, the manufactures of Ultrapure Water Equipment are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan, China and India. North America is the largest supply area in the world, which occupied about 27.48% supply value in 2016. The following areas are Europe, Japan and China. The global leading players in this market are DOW, GE, Pentair PLC, Pall, Asahi Kasei, etc.

The worldwide market for Ultrapure Water Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 4350 million USD in 2024, from 2800 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.