Global Fine Chemicals Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Fine chemicals are produced in limited volumes and at relatively high prices according to exacting specifications, mainly by traditional organic synthesis in multipurpose chemical plants. Fine chemical industry is one of the most dynamic new fields in chemical industry and an important part of new materials. The fine chemical products have many kinds, high added value, wide applications and high industrial relevance, which directly serve many industries of national economy and various fields of high-tech industries.

BASF

Saltigo

Jayhawk Global Fine Chemicals

Boehringer-Ingelheim

Fujifilm Diosynth

DSM

Albemarle

Lonza

Catalent

Flamma Group

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals

Novasep

Patheon

Zhejiang Medicine

Pharmaceuticals

Vitamins

Insecticides

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Agriculture

Industrial Additives

Other

The top ten producers of fine chemicals are BASF, Saltigo, Jayhawk Global Fine Chemicals , Boehringer-Ingelheim, Fujifilm Diosynth, DSM, Albemarle, Lonza, Catalent, Flamma Group, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals, Novasep, Patheon, Zhejiang Medicine, NHU. BASF accounts for the largest proportion.

North America and Europe is the industry’s leading region. In 2018, the revenue of Global Fine Chemicals is about 36.17 billion USD in North America; its proportion of total global revenue exceeds 23.91%. In 2018, the revenue is about 46.31 billion USD in Europe. India and China have witnessed a major chunk developing of Global Fine Chemicals in the Asia region.

The Global Fine Chemicals market is valued at 155550 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 219490 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Global Fine Chemicals .