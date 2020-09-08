Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors up to 2024

Global “Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives Market:-

AK Scientific Inc.

Alfa Chemistry

BASF

Jungbunzlauer

Kerry

Novozymes

PMP Inc.

Roquette

Sigma Aldrich

TCI Chemicals

The Global Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

Market Insights

The global gluconic acid and its derivatives market was valued at USD 642.68 million in 2017, and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.5%, during forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The major driver for the market is its wide application in the food and pharmaceutical market, innovation in technology, economic biotechnological production process, the increased demand for biodegradable acid and environmental concerns. In addition to other production processes of gluconic acid, biotech fermentation process has proved to be a boon for manufacturers, which has increased market growth of gluconic acid and its derivatives. However, there are some restraining factors for the market, such as high capital requirement and production costs. The raw material required for production is glucose, which is costly as compared to other carbon source and thus, increases the production cost.

Market Segmentation

Global gluconic acid market is segmented by type into gluconic acid, glucono delta lactone, sodium salt of gluconic acid, calcium salt of gluconic acid and others, which include iron, zinc, and copper and potassium salts of gluconic acid. Sodium gluconate and glucono delta lactone have the major market due to its increased demand in food, pharmaceutical and chemical industries. Market segmentation by application type includes food, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, agriculture, and others. Food consists of the largest market share due to its high use as an acidulant in the meat processing industry. In addition, its medicinal application in pharmaceuticals, such as in calcium therapy and treatment of anemia has led pharmaceuticals to become the fastest growing segment in the application type.

Regional Analysis

The global consumption of gluconic acid is increasing driven by its applications demand and technological production. The production of gluconic acid is very high in some regions while some regions depend on import of gluconic acid to meet the domestic demand. The market segmentation by geography includes the regions North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Africa. Europe and Asia pacific are the major market of gluconic acid. China dominates the global gluconic acid market by largest share while Japan and the Netherlands are the fastest growing countries.

Key Developments

• February 2017 – Jungbunzlauer in collaboration with Green Biologics Inc. announced to lead the production of bio-based plasticizers. The opportunity for bio-based plasticizers in personal care, healthcare, bio-polymers, and many other industrial applications is immense.

Major players – AK SCIENTIFIC INC., ALFA CHEMISTRY, BASF, JUNGBUNZLAUER, KERRY, NOVOZYMES, PMP INC., ROQUETTE, SIGMA ALDRICH, TCI CHEMICALS, among others.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Analyzing outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porters five forces analysis

• Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors, which are impelling the present market scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative & quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic & non-economic aspects

• Regional and Country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market

• Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development in the past five years

• Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information,

The global Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Gluconic Acid and Its Derivatives Market:

February 2017 – Jungbunzlauer in collaboration with Green Biologics Inc. announced to lead the production of bio-based plasticizers. The opportunity for bio-based plasticizers in personal care, healthcare, bio-polymers, and many other industrial applications is immense.

