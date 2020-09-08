Bio-Plasticizers Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Overview by Size, Share, Future Growth, Development, Revenue, Top Key Players Analysis and Growth Factors up to 2024

Global “Bio-Plasticizers Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Bio-Plasticizers in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Bio-Plasticizers Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Bio-Plasticizers Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Binzhou Chengli Building Materials Co.

Ltd-BioAmber Inc.-Danisco US Inc.-DowDupont-Emery Oleochemicals LLC-Evonik Industries AG-Hebei Jingu Plasticizer Co.

Ltd-Jiangxi East Huge Dragon Chemical Co.

Ltd-Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG-Lanxess AG-Matrica Spa-Meridional Oleochemicals-Myriant Corporation-OXEA GmbH-PolyOne Corporation-Roquette-Solvay S.A.-Suzhou Sunbo Chemical Building Materials Co.

Ltd-Vertellus Specialties Inc.

The Global Bio-Plasticizers market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The bio-plasticizers market is expected to register a moderate growth rate during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). Augmenting demand for flexible PVC and low VOC emissions and prohibition on phthalate-based plasticizers are expected to drive the market through the forecast period.

Prohibition on Phthalate-Based Plasticizers

Growth of construction sector in developing nations such as India, China, Brazil etc. are anticipated to drive the bio-plasticizers market during the forecasted period. The reduction in supply of harmful phthalates such as Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP), Diethyl Phthalate (DEP), Dibutyl Phthalate (DBP), Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP) and augmenting consumer awareness are driving the growth of bio-plasticizers. Prohibition on phthalate-based plasticizers in consumer goods, food packaging material and medical products have led to the improvement of eco-friendly bio-based plasticizers. Furthermore, increasing stringent environmental regulations are increasing the demand for high-value, eco-friendly plasticizers.

Flooring & Wall Covering– The Largest Application

Bio-Plasticizers help in reducing water requirement and make concrete strong and workable. These are generally organic or a combination of organic and inorganic substances that help reduce water content for workability. The quantity of plasticizers added is about 0.1% to 0.4% by weight of cement. This amount reduces 5% to 15% of the water requirement and also leads to the increment of workability from about 3 to 8 cm slump. A plasticizer, in general, entrains less than 2% air. Thus, with the growing demand for conservation of water resources, the usage of plasticizers is rapidly increasing in flooring and wall covering.

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Bio-Plasticizers Market

Under the 13th five-year plan (2016-2020), the Chinese government is planning for an infrastructure development of 30,000 km of railway lines and 30,000 km of expressways. The Indian government has declared a target of USD 376.5 billion investment in infrastructure over a period of 3 years, including USD 120.5 billion for developing 27 industrial groups and USD 75.3 billion for road, railway, and port connectivity projects. In Australia, Forrest field Airport Link is expected to get USD 490 million worth investment, USD 261 million for Perth Freight Link, and USD 115 million for continuing work at the Western Sydney Airport. This is further increasing the use of bio-plasticizers in the building & construction as an additive in flooring and wall covering.

