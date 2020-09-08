Contactless Payment Terminals Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Share, Business Growth, Revenue, Trends, Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2024

Global “Contactless Payment Terminals Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Contactless Payment Terminals in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Contactless Payment Terminals Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Contactless Payment Terminals Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Contactless Payment Terminals Market:

OTI

VeriFone

Visiontek

Ingenico

Hewlett Packard

Castles Technologies

ID Tech Solutions

Bindo

ShopKeep

Payleven

Poynt

Revel Systems

The Global Contactless Payment Terminals market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The contactless payment terminals market was valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 28.7 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.12% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The scope of the report is limited to the type of technology, payment modes, and devices used in contactless payment. The regions considered in the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The pace with which the payments can be processed is making contactless payment lucrative for businesses and the faster checkout times, along with the ease of payments, are making users upgrade their cards to contactless ones. While increasing internet penetration is driving the growth of the contactless payment terminals market, concerns over the security of information that is visible through such terminals is set to hinder the growth to some extent.

Increasing Internet Penetration

The growth of the contactless payment terminals market will be driven by internet penetration as a strong internet connection is the backbone of this payment method.

The number of internet users in 2018 reached more than 4 billion, depicting a 7% year-on-year growth rate. Moreover, with increasing digitization and smart cities, people will be more inclined towards contactless payment methods as they offer convenience and quicker checkout time. Also, smartphone manufacturers are coming out with contactless payment methods such as Samsung Pay. All this will aid the contactless payment terminals market to grow.

Retail Sector

Contactless payments have become one of the hottest ways to pay globally. A contactless payment is a payment transaction that does not require physical contact between a consumer’s payment device and a point-of-sale terminal. The introduction of NFC-enabled mobile payments with Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay, and the use of contactless bank cards for transit – are increasing the value of contactless payments for consumers, issuers, and merchants.

Contactless payments provide merchants and issuers an opportunity to improve payments security, transaction speeds, and the customer experience. With the move to EMV chip technology, the POS infrastructure can also be enabled to support contactless payments, which delivers a host of benefits to merchants, issuers, and their customers.

The global Contactless Payment Terminals market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Contactless Payment Terminals Market:

Mar 2018 – Verifone introduced Carbon Mobile 5. It enables checkout and the ability to run Android apps such as point of sale, loyalty, and inventory management. It will be available with and without an integrated printer.

Feb 2018 – Ingenico deployed Google Pay Smart Tap. This technology enhances the checkout process and makes it seamless for consumers.

