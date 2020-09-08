3D Cell Culture Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2024

Global “3D Cell Culture Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the 3D Cell Culture in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. 3D Cell Culture Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. 3D Cell Culture Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

3D BIOMATRIX

REINNERVATE LTD

3D BIOTEK LLC

BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY

SIGMA ALDRICH CORPORATION

CORNING INCORPORATED

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

GLOBAL CELL SOLUTIONS INC

NANOFIBER SOLUTIONS INCORPORATION

INSPHERO AG

LONZA GROUP

NANO 3D BIOSCIENCES

The Global 3D Cell Culture market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global 3D Cell Culture market has been estimated to reach USD 682.8 million in 2017. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. North America dominates the market due to the incidence of cancer, and availability of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

Rising Need for Organ Transplantation

Cell culture is a process to grow prokaryotic cells or eukaryotic cells artificially, outside their natural environment, in a laboratory under controlled conditions. During the last decade, the demand for organ transplantation has increased, worldwide, due to increased incidences of organ failure, rise in success and improvement in post-transplant outcome. Increasing healthcare costs, aging population and rising prevalence of chronic disease that will continue to shape the industrial life science and thus majority of life science companies are investing in R&D sector.

Additionally, development of automated large-scale cell culture systems, use of 3D cell culture models, as an alternative tool in vivo testing and increasing focus on the regenerative medicine is also acting as a driver for Global 3D Cell Culture Market.

Budget Restriction for Small and Medium Sized Laboratories

3D hydrogels in cell culture market face challenges that have been hindering the market growth over the years. There hindrances include financial challenges by small & medium biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. The initial investment, associated with 3D hydrogels in cell culture, is high. Moreover, organizations, operating at small or medium scale, are unable to bear the expenditure. This factor is the major restraint to the market growth. The application in developing countries of new biotechnology in cell culture and others areas will result in demand of experienced and skilled professionals and thus lack of skilled professionals for the 3D cell culture is also restraining the growth of 3D Cell Culture Market.

In addition, lack of consistency in 3D Cell Culture Products and Stringent Process Controls for advanced handling capabilities is also hindering the market.

North America to Dominate the Market

The market has been segmented on the basis of technology, application, end-user, and geography. Based on technology, the market has been segmented into extracellular matrices (scaffolds), bioreactors, gels, scaffold-free platforms, microchips, and others. The market, based on application, has been divided into research, drug discovery, tissue engineering, clinical applications, stem cell biology, and others. On the basis of end user, the market has been segregated into research laboratories and institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, hospitals and diagnostic centers, and others. By geography it is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America.

North America dominates the 3D Cell Culture market due to the due to the incidence of cancer, and availability of well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries which are investing in the R&D projects carried out which results in the high demand in that region.

• October 2017: A partnership between Insphero AG and Charles River Laboratories International Inc. • May 2017: 3D Biotek got FDA approval for 3D Cell Expansion System (3D-CES) as a medical device.

