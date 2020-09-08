C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact : Industry Size, Share, Future Challenges, Revenue, Demand, Industry Growth and Top Players Analysis to 2024

Global “C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the C2 Chlorinated Solvents in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. C2 Chlorinated Solvents Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the C2 Chlorinated Solvents including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market:-

BASF SE

AkzoNobel N.V

Solvay S.A.

Shin-Etsu Chemical

DowDuPont

Occidental Chemical Corporation

Kem One

The Global C2 Chlorinated Solvents market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global C2 Chlorinated Solvents market is expected to register a slow CAGR during the forecast period. These solvents are used in metal cleaning, dry cleaning, degreasing, printing, automotive aerosols, paper, textile, and furniture industries, as well as paint removal applications and in the production of thermoplastics.

Increasing Demand of TCE for Degreasing Applications

Trichloroethylene (TCE) is a type of C2 chlorinated solvent, which has been traditionally used for degreasing in a wide range of applications because of its characteristic to quickly dissolve organic soils, such as grease, oil, buffing compounds and tars from metal, plastic and glass surfaces. The residual solvents of TCE evaporates rapidly from the components, leaving them clean, dry and ready to be finished. TCE has been particularly favored in hot vapor degreasing applications because of its non-flammability, strong solvent action, high vapor density (4.5 relative to air) and medium boiling point of 87°C. These properties make it ideal for vapor degreasing. They are used in applications where an assured level of degreasing is required, namely in the aerospace, medical, electronics, and automotive sectors.

Usage of Perchloroethylene (PCE) is expected to Increase

PCE is a colorless, clear and dense liquid with a distinctive, somewhat ether-like odor. PCE does not occur naturally and is manufactured chemically by oxy-hydro-chlorination, and de-hydro-chlorination of hydrocarbons or chlorinated hydrocarbons. Owing to its low toxicity and non-flammability, it is majorly used as a solvent in dry cleaning in both industrial and commercial markets. It is also used as a solvent for fats, waxes, greases, rubbers, gums and caffeine from coffee. It is also used as an anthelminthic against necator, ancylostoma, trematodes and nematodes, and in veterinary medicines.

China to Dominate the Market

In 2017, China was the largest consumer of C2 chlorinated solvents, accounting for 58% of total world demand for TCE and 40% of total world demand for PCE. Chinese PCE consumption is projected to experience the highest average annual growth rate among major consumers, at about 3.4%, during 2017–2022. In fact, other countries across the globe is expected to experience a decline in C2 chlorinated solvents production during the forecast period. This is because the implementation of Montreal Protocol and Kyoto Protocol are limiting the production of such compounds in Western countries.

The major players include – BASF SE, AkzoNobel N.V, Solvay S.A., Shin-Etsu Chemical, and DowDuPont, among others.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12887009

The global C2 Chlorinated Solvents market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the C2 Chlorinated Solvents Market:

Major developments in 2017 covered in the report