Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy :

  • Hemophilia is a rare bleeding disorder in which the blood does not clot normally. Hemophilia is a monogenic disease (a disease that is caused by a genetic defect in a single gene). There are two types of hemophilia caused by mutations in genes that encode protein factors which help the blood clot and stop bleeding when blood vessels are injured. Individuals with hemophilia experience bleeding episodes after injuries and spontaneous bleeding episodes that often lead to joint disease such as arthritis. The most frequent forms of hemophilia affect males.

    Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market Manufactures:

  • Spark Therapeutics
  • Ultragenyx
  • Shire PLC
  • Sangamo Therapeutics
  • Bioverativ
  • BioMarin
  • uniQure
  • Freeline Therapeutics

    Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market Types:

  • Hemophilia A
  • Hemophilia B

    Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market Applications:

  • Hemophilia A Gene Therapy
  • Hemophilia B Gene Therapy

    Scope of this Report:

  • About 80% of them have hemophilia A, which affects the clotting factor VIII. The second most common form, hemophilia B, is due to a deficiency of the clotting factor IX. Several biotechs are racing to launch the first gene therapy for hemophilia. Currently, uniQure in the Netherlands and Spark Therapeutics in the US have the most advanced programs. Spark scored a victory in December when it presented Phase I/II for its candidate SPK-9001. The gene therapy was able to reduce annual bleeding episodes by 97%, as compared to its competitor uniQureâ€™s candidate, AMT-060. However, uniQure has fought back. The company added a modification in its gene therapy that is known to increase clotting activity by 8- to 9- fold. This improved version has already been cleared to start a Phase III clinical trial in both Europe and the US.
  • Hemophilia B has traditionally been the main focus of biotechs, since most big pharma efforts were focused on the bigger hemophilia A market. In addition, applying gene therapy to hemophilia A is more challenging; The gene coding for the factor IX protein missing in hemophilia B is simply smaller than that for factor VIII missing in hemophilia A, and therefore easier to fit in the viral vectors used for gene delivery. US-based BioMarin is leading the development of a gene therapy. To overcome the size limit, the company has deleted a region from the factor VIII protein that is not necessary for clotting.
  • Hemophilia treatment is currently in the pre-clinical stage. And the multiple treatments that are underway might significantly improve the quality of life of patients with hemophilia, by getting rid of frequent infusions and hospital visits, and transitioning patients from severe to mild hemophilia.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Hemophilia Gene Therapy.
  • This report studies the Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy market by product type and applications/end industries.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy market?
    • How will the Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Hemophilia Gene Therapy Market:

