Action Camera Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Action Camera Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Action Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Action Camera:

Action cameras are unlike any other kind of camera. They're designed to be attached to helmets, surfboards, cars and other objects, and they're small, tough and simple, with a lens that captures the world in high-definition video in a wide-angle fish-eye perspective. Action Camera Market Manufactures:

Gopro

SONY

Ion

Coutour

Polaroid

Garmin

Drift Innovation

Panasonic

SJCAM

Amkov

Veho

Chilli Technology

Decathlon

Braun

Rollei

JVC Kenwood

Toshiba

HTC

Kodak

Casio

RIOCH

XIAOMI

Ordro Action Camera Market Types:

Consumer (Outdoor Pursuits and Evidential Users)

Professional (TV Shipments, Emergency Services and Security) Action Camera Market Applications:

Outdoor Pursuits

Evidential Users

TV Shipments

Emergency Services

Security Scope of this Report:

The action camera industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Since 2009, the market-penetration rate of Action Camera is enlarging ï¼Œand Action Camera is gradually replacing other digital Cameras.

Currently consumer sales, mainly for extreme sports has accounted for the vast majority of worldwide demand, however professional sales are set to accelerate, driven mainly by TV Shipments, emergency services, and security.

The largest threat to the action camera brand of United States currently is the Original Equipment Manufacture from Asia. They may elect to manufacture their own products that are similar to original brand. It will increase the additional competition from this companies, principally located in or originating from the Asia Pacific region, which offer very low cost products, including products modeled on, direct copies of, or counterfeits products. It will lead to cause market pricing pressure, customer dissatisfaction and harm to reputation and brand name.

The worldwide market for Action Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.7% over the next five years, will reach 24000 million USD in 2024, from 5280 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.