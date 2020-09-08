Uncategorized

Action Camera Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Action Camera

This report focuses on “Action Camera Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Action Camera market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Action Camera:

  • Action cameras are unlike any other kind of camera. They’re designed to be attached to helmets, surfboards, cars and other objects, and they’re small, tough and simple, with a lens that captures the world in high-definition video in a wide-angle fish-eye perspective.

    Action Camera Market Manufactures:

  • Gopro
  • SONY
  • Ion
  • Coutour
  • Polaroid
  • Garmin
  • Drift Innovation
  • Panasonic
  • SJCAM
  • Amkov
  • Veho
  • Chilli Technology
  • Decathlon
  • Braun
  • Rollei
  • JVC Kenwood
  • Toshiba
  • HTC
  • Kodak
  • Casio
  • RIOCH
  • XIAOMI
  • Ordro

    Action Camera Market Types:

  • Consumer (Outdoor Pursuits and Evidential Users)
  • Professional (TV Shipments, Emergency Services and Security)

    Action Camera Market Applications:

  • Outdoor Pursuits
  • Evidential Users
  • TV Shipments
  • Emergency Services
  • Security

    Scope of this Report:

  • The action camera industry had an explosive growth in recent years. Since 2009, the market-penetration rate of Action Camera is enlarging ï¼Œand Action Camera is gradually replacing other digital Cameras.
  • Currently consumer sales, mainly for extreme sports has accounted for the vast majority of worldwide demand, however professional sales are set to accelerate, driven mainly by TV Shipments, emergency services, and security.
  • The largest threat to the action camera brand of United States currently is the Original Equipment Manufacture from Asia. They may elect to manufacture their own products that are similar to original brand. It will increase the additional competition from this companies, principally located in or originating from the Asia Pacific region, which offer very low cost products, including products modeled on, direct copies of, or counterfeits products. It will lead to cause market pricing pressure, customer dissatisfaction and harm to reputation and brand name.
  • The worldwide market for Action Camera is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 28.7% over the next five years, will reach 24000 million USD in 2024, from 5280 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Action Camera in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Action Camera Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Action Camera market?
    • How will the global Action Camera market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Action Camera market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Action Camera market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Action Camera market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Action Camera product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Action Camera, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Action Camera in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Action Camera competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Action Camera breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

