Inductive Proximity Sensor Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Research Update, Future Scope, Size Estimation, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2024

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Inductive Proximity Sensor Market:-

Panasonic Corporation

Turck Inc

Rockwell Automation

Inc.

Omron Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Avago Technologies (Broadcom Limited)

Fargo Controls Inc.

IFM Electronic GmbH

Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH

Fargo Controls

The Global Inductive Proximity Sensor market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global inductive proximity sensor market is expected to grow at the rate of 7.09%, during the forecast period of (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report includes by type Inductive, Capacitive, Photoelectric, and magnetic and is limited to end users, like aerospace & defense, industrial, automotive, and marine. While the region considered in the scope of the report include North America, Europe, Asia pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

One of the Major Drivers for the Market is the Growth in Industrial Automation

The industrial automation segment has been emerging to be a relatively more attractive space for investment by organizations across the globe. The dependence on robots in industrial controller mechanisms is an established trend, paving the way for a larger and wider adoption of the industrial control and automation equipment. However, limitations in sensing capabilities and availability of other sensors at a lower cost might hinder the growth of the inductive proximity sensor market.

Automotive Industry has the Highest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population, there is a continuous demand for passenger cars. According to OICA, global passenger was estimated to be 72.10 million units in 2016 and the demand is expected to continue during the forecast period.

For an average consumer, trucks are reliable options, as they have better fuel efficiency and safety features. These factors drive the growth of heavy weight vehicles. Premium vehicles and utilities continue to drive the sales of light vehicles, which cumulatively contribute to an increase in the demand for inductive proximity sensors market during the forecast period.

Inductive Proximity has a Major Market Share among Others Types of Proximity Sensors (Magnetic, Capacitive)

Inductive proximity sensors are used majorly in the industrial and automotive segments. These sensors are set to witness an increased growth rate in these industries as they are cheaper and efficient, and industries, like the automotive industry require such technology to match the growing consumer demand. In the industrial segment, the harsh environmental resistance, robust nature, and extreme reliability are expected to witness an increased adoption rate for many applications.

Key Developments in the Inductive Proximity Sensor Market:

May 2017 – Turck announced its new range of 8 mm barrel inductive proximity sensors. The technology of the ferrite core sensors has evolved, increasing the sensing range by up to 50 percent. As a result, flush mounted solutions can now be offered with an extended sensing range of 3 mm as well as with the conventional sensing range of 2 mm. The non-flush sensors are likewise available with a 3 or 5 mm sensing range. Turck is also now able to produce devices with an ultra-short 15 mm design

May 2017 – Turck announced its new range of 8 mm barrel inductive proximity sensors. The technology of the ferrite core sensors has evolved, increasing the sensing range by up to 50 percent. As a result, flush mounted solutions can now be offered with an extended sensing range of 3 mm as well as with the conventional sensing range of 2 mm. The non-flush sensors are likewise available with a 3 or 5 mm sensing range. Turck is also now able to produce devices with an ultra-short 15 mm design

