Disaster Recovery Service Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Share, Size, Future Demand, Research, Top Leading player, Emerging Trends, Region by Forecast to 2024

Global "Disaster Recovery Service Market" Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

Microsoft Corporation

Dell EMC

Commvault

IBM Corporation

HPE Co.

VeritasTechnologies

Symantec Corporation

Oracle Corporation

VMWare Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

The Global Disaster Recovery Service market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The global disaster recovery as a service market was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach a value of USD 13.74 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 38.58% over the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Disaster recovery services play a vital role in today’s businesses, as they are highly dependent on and steered by the IT environment. The system helps in gathering and storing all the data relevant to the company. Thus, it creates a necessity for IT-dependent industries to keep pace with advances in the disaster recovery technology. The cloud-based storage method is expected to attract business firms and increase the outsourcing of recovery service during the forecast period.

Increasing Applications through Cloud-based Disaster Recovery

There are several advantages to cloud-based disaster recovery solutions, of which, the most important are the inherent benefit of flexibility and cost effectiveness. Cloud-based disaster recovery leads to faster data recovery, and hence, attains the recovery goals of the company. With increase in the adoption of hybrid cloud, SMEs have found various benefits to protect them from certain disasters. The adoption of hybrid cloud disaster recovery by businesses will eliminate the need for a secondary disaster recovery site. Moreover, the hybrid cloud will also reduce expenses and complexities of managing and maintaining a system.

North America Occupied Major Market Share

In North America, disaster recovery services are expected to account for a greater share of the overall IT expenses of organizations over the forecast period. The need to reduce the financial toll that arises from network outages and system downtime is driving an increasing number of SMEs to plan actively for business continuity services. Changing regulatory compliance is also pressurizing organizations, particularly in the United States to adopt disaster recovery services.

The global Disaster Recovery Service market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Disaster Recovery Service Market:

