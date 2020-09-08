MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

This report studies the MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometer market. MALDI is the abbreviation for "Matrix Assisted Laser Desorption/Ionization." The sample for MALDI is uniformly mixed in a large quantity of matrix. The matrix absorbs the ultraviolet light (nitrogen laser light, wavelength 337 nm) and converts it to heat energy. A small part of the matrix (down to 100 nm from the top outer surface of the Analyte in the diagram) heats rapidly (in several nano seconds) and is vaporized, together with the sample.

Shimadzu

Bruker

JEOL

Waters

MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market Types:

Below 2000FWHM

2000-5000FWHM

MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry Market Applications:

Biopharmaceuticals Companies

Research Institutions

Others

The global average price of MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry is in the decreasing trend, from 284K USD/Unit in 2013 to 273 K USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The worldwide market for MALDI-TOF Mass Spectrometry is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.1% over the next five years, will reach 260 million USD in 2024, from 190 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.