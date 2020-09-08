Captive Power Plant Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact | Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis

Global “Captive Power Plant Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Captive Power Plant in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Captive Power Plant Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Captive Power Plant Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Captive Power Plant Market:

Clarke Energy Limited

Ducon Technologies Inc

Cethar Limited

Thermax Limted

SEPCO Electric Power Construction Corporation

Enmas GB Power Systems Projects Limited

L&T Power Development Limited

Samsung C & T Corporation

Wartsila Corporation

General Electric Company

Welspun India Ltd.

Vedanta Limited

Essar Energy Plc.

The Global Captive Power Plant market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

A captive power plant reduces power transmission losses and provides power reliability. Certain power utilities permit the sale of extra power from this captive plant into the grid, thus making it a source of extra income for industries. These factors have made the captive power plant a popular choice for the industry developers. Since the industrial sector is one of the largest power consuming markets, this sector is likely to contribute to the growth of the captive power generation market over the next five years. Moreover, it is expected to hold a dominating market position during 2018-2023 (the forecast period).

Need for a Reliable Power Supply – Driving the Captive Power Plant Market

Though the power generation industry is well established in most countries, limitations of providing good-quality power, round the clock to the industrial users, force industries to establish captive power plants. Generally, factories are established near the sourcing point of raw materials or mines; not always there is a power plant in the vicinity. If the distance is more then, the cost of transmission has to be borne by the user, along with added expenses due to the technical loss during transmission. Therefore, factory owners try to overcome this problem by establishing a power plant dedicated to their factory in the premises. Even though the factory is able to access power from a nearby power plant, there is no assurance of power reliability. In developing countries, there is a mismatch between demand and supply of power. During peak power demand industry is always the loser, due to the demand to supply power to the public. So, captive-dedicated power source becomes a necessity for the power companies. Energy-intensive industries, like the iron & steel, aluminum, chemicals, cement, paper, and petroleum (refineries), are the major users of captive power. Remote locations of some of these industries and the unreliability of the power supply (especially in developing and underdeveloped countries) are the factors promoting the installation of these plants.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market Growth

In Asia-Pacific, one of the key problems, faced by the industries in many developing as well as under-developed countries, is power availability. There is a need not just for more power generation sources, but also for a stronger grid. The major industrial giants, like India and China, are good examples of the countries with an unreliable power supply. Many countries in this region are characterized by frequent power outages (blackouts and brownouts), which can hinder the economic development. Since the Industrial sector in this region is growing rapidly, relying on the grid power has become difficult for it. These two factors are the biggest reasons behind the region’s fastest captive power market growth.

Rising Energy-intensive Manufacturing Sector of India

In 2016, the global average annual growth rate of the energy-intensive manufacturing sector was around 3.4%, where India was the fastest with nearly 5.4% growth rate, followed by China with about 4.3%. In India, the industries, like steel, coal, chemical, textile, paper, aluminum, and cement, are the largest consumers of the electrical energy. However, at present, a number of industries are relying on their own generation (captive and cogeneration) rather than grid supply, primarily for the reasons, such as non-availability of adequate grid supply, poor quality and reliability of grid supply, high tariff as a result of heavy cross-subsidization. As of December 2017, India had about 40726 MW of the captive power generation capacity and is expected to witness a rise in the number during the forecast period.

The global Captive Power Plant market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Key Developments in the Captive Power Plant Market:

