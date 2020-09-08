Traffic Sensors Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Business Share, Sales & Income, Manufacture Players, Application, Scope, and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2024

Global “Traffic Sensors Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Traffic Sensors in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Traffic Sensors Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Traffic Sensors Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

EFKON AG

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

TransCore

International Road Dynamics

Inc.

Kistler Group

Flir Systems

Inc.

TE Connectivity Ltd

SWARCO AG

Q-Free ASA

SICK AG

Axis Communications AB

Raytheon Company

Siemens AG

The Global Traffic Sensors market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The traffic sensors market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.83% during the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The report is segmented by sensors into the inductive loop, piezoelectric sensor, bending plate, image sensor, and infrared sensor. The report is also segmented by application type into vehicle measurement and profiling, weigh in motion, traffic monitoring, and automated tolling. Sensors are necessary for traffic monitoring for real-time analysis and also to capture data.

Increasing Urbanization and Population are the Major Market Driver

Globalization, population growth, and urbanization are overwhelming the transportation systems around the world, many of which were built to accommodate a fraction of the current load. To gain greater insight into the mobility patterns, cities can integrate traffic sensors that are built into the physical infrastructure using vision-based systems, vehicles as mobile sensors, and computer-aided decision-making tools that are based on specific real-world scenarios. This provides transportation managers a significantly clearer view of current situations. Cities cannot afford to make mistakes when building their transportation networks. Thus, installing traffic sensor is becoming increasingly necessary for more and more cities.

Radar Sensor Expected to Grow at High CAGR

Radar sensors are resistant to lightning and other weather conditions, such as fog, rain, or hazy conditions, compared to other detection technologies, such as image sensors, which acts as a major driving factor for the growth of the market for radar sensors. Due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population, there is a continuous demand for passenger cars. According to OICA, global passenger count was estimated to be 72.10 million units in 2016 and the demand is expected to continue during the forecast period. Therefore, the radar sensors are also expected to grow to monitor the traffic.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America contains some of the most urbanized landscapes in the world. In the United States and Canada, approximately 80% of the population is in the urban area. These volumes of urbanization create challenges for government to manage traffic. This high rate of the population living in urban areas makes it necessary to manage traffic with the use of traffic sensors. Automobiles in North America are expected to grow at more than 5% CAGR in the forecast period.

Key Developments in the Traffic Sensors Market:

January 2018 – Ericsson will provide its Connected Urban Transport solution for the City of Dallas’ Advanced Traffic Management System. The solution is designed to ease traffic congestion by the use of an interface to automate and facilitate systems monitoring, performance monitoring, management, and maintenance, with the ability to share data across cities and countries. The solution is expected to allow the City of Dallas to expand its knowledge about traffic issues and assist with operational decision making to improve traffic flow.

