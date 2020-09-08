Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Uncategorized

Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS)

This report focuses on “Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS):

  • The Artificial Pancreas Device System is a system of devices that closely mimics the glucose regulating function of a healthy pancreas.
  • Most Artificial Pancreas Device Systems consists of three types of devices already familiar to many people with diabetes: a continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) and an insulin infusion pump. A blood glucose device (such as a glucose meter) is used to calibrate the CGM.
  • A computer-controlled algorithm connects the CGM and insulin infusion pump to allow continuous communication between the two devices. Sometimes an artificial pancreas device system is referred to as a “closed-loop” system, an “automated insulin delivery” system, or an “autonomous system for glycemic control.”
  • An Artificial Pancreas Device System will not only monitors glucose levels in the body but also automatically adjusts the delivery of insulin to reduce high blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia) and minimize the incidence of low blood glucose (hypoglycemia) with little or no input from the patient.

    Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market Manufactures:

  • Medtronic
  • Bigfoot Biomedical
  • Beta Bionics
  • Admetsys
  • Insulet
  • Tandem Diabetes Care
  • Defymed

    Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market Types:

  • ThresholdÂ SuspendedÂ DeviceÂ Systems
  • HybridÂ Closed-loopÂ APDS
  • OtherÂ Systems

    Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinics

    Scope of this Report:

  • This report studies the Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market by product type and applications/end industries.
  • The classification of artificial pancreas devices systems includes threshold suspended device systems and hybrid closed-loop APDS, and the proportion of artificial pancreas devices systems in 2017 is about 60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.
  • Artificial pancreas devices systems are widely used in hospital and clinic. The most proportion of artificial pancreas devices systems is in hospital, and the proportion in 2017 is about 59%.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 54% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%.
  • Market competition is intense. Medtronic is the leader of the industry, and it holds key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; has been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  The global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS).
    Questions Answered in the Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market?
    • How will the global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

