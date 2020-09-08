Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS):

The Artificial Pancreas Device System is a system of devices that closely mimics the glucose regulating function of a healthy pancreas.

Most Artificial Pancreas Device Systems consists of three types of devices already familiar to many people with diabetes: a continuous glucose monitoring system (CGM) and an insulin infusion pump. A blood glucose device (such as a glucose meter) is used to calibrate the CGM.

A computer-controlled algorithm connects the CGM and insulin infusion pump to allow continuous communication between the two devices. Sometimes an artificial pancreas device system is referred to as a “closed-loop” system, an “automated insulin delivery” system, or an “autonomous system for glycemic control.”

An Artificial Pancreas Device System will not only monitors glucose levels in the body but also automatically adjusts the delivery of insulin to reduce high blood glucose levels (hyperglycemia) and minimize the incidence of low blood glucose (hypoglycemia) with little or no input from the patient.

Medtronic

Bigfoot Biomedical

Beta Bionics

Admetsys

Insulet

Tandem Diabetes Care

Defymed Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market Types:

ThresholdÂ SuspendedÂ DeviceÂ Systems

HybridÂ Closed-loopÂ APDS

OtherÂ Systems Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) Market Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

This report studies the Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS) market by product type and applications/end industries.

The classification of artificial pancreas devices systems includes threshold suspended device systems and hybrid closed-loop APDS, and the proportion of artificial pancreas devices systems in 2017 is about 60%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Artificial pancreas devices systems are widely used in hospital and clinic. The most proportion of artificial pancreas devices systems is in hospital, and the proportion in 2017 is about 59%.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 54% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 35%.

Market competition is intense. Medtronic is the leader of the industry, and it holds key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; has been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Artificial Pancreas Device System (APDS).