Global Electric Parking Brake Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global Electric Parking Brake

This report focuses on “Global Electric Parking Brake Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Electric Parking Brake market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Electric Parking Brake :

  • Electric parking brake (EPB) is a substitute of traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management and crashworthiness. It’s a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options.

    Global Electric Parking Brake Market Manufactures:

  • TRW
  • KUSTER
  • Continental
  • DURA
  • AISIN
  • Mando
  • SKF
  • Hyundai Mobis
  • Wuhu Bethel
  • APG
  • Zhejiang Wanchao

    Global Electric Parking Brake Market Types:

  • Electric-hydraulic Caliper Systems
  • Cable-pull Systems

    Global Electric Parking Brake Market Applications:

  • Passenger Cars
  • Light Commercial Vehicles
  • Heavy Commercial Vehicles

    Scope of this Report:

  • Europe is the largest supply area of electric parking brake, the production market share of Europe was 35% in 2015. North America is the second supply area with the production market share of 29%.
  • Europe is the biggest consumption area of electric parking brake, the consumption of Europe was more than 4300 K units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 44%. North America is the second consumption area with the consumption market share of 33% in 2015.
  • Market competition is not intense. The top 5 manufacturers occupied the global production market share of 80%. TRW, KUSTER, Continental, DURA, AISIN are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patents, they formed the global market channel of the industry.
  • The electric parking brake is developing in recent years, and it has a huge demand in the future market.
  • The worldwide market for Global Electric Parking Brake is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% over the next five years, will reach 4340 million USD in 2024, from 1650 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Electric Parking Brake in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Electric Parking Brake Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Electric Parking Brake market?
    • How will the Global Electric Parking Brake market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Electric Parking Brake market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Electric Parking Brake market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Electric Parking Brake market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Electric Parking Brake product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Electric Parking Brake , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Electric Parking Brake in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Electric Parking Brake competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Electric Parking Brake breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Electric Parking Brake Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Electric Parking Brake Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Electric Parking Brake Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Electric Parking Brake Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Electric Parking Brake Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Electric Parking Brake Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Electric Parking Brake Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Electric Parking Brake Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Electric Parking Brake Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

