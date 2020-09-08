Global Electric Parking Brake Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Electric Parking Brake Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Electric Parking Brake market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Electric Parking Brake :

Electric parking brake (EPB) is a substitute of traditional handbrake. Electric parking brake eliminates the need for a parking brake lever or pedal and improves vehicle styling, space management and crashworthiness. It's a lot easier for automakers to design their interiors and to add new features and options.

TRW

KUSTER

Continental

DURA

AISIN

Mando

SKF

Hyundai Mobis

Wuhu Bethel

APG

Zhejiang Wanchao Global Electric Parking Brake Market Types:

Electric-hydraulic Caliper Systems

Cable-pull Systems Global Electric Parking Brake Market Applications:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Europe is the largest supply area of electric parking brake, the production market share of Europe was 35% in 2015. North America is the second supply area with the production market share of 29%.

Europe is the biggest consumption area of electric parking brake, the consumption of Europe was more than 4300 K units in 2015 with the consumption market share of 44%. North America is the second consumption area with the consumption market share of 33% in 2015.

Market competition is not intense. The top 5 manufacturers occupied the global production market share of 80%. TRW, KUSTER, Continental, DURA, AISIN are the leaders of the industry. With the key technologies and patents, they formed the global market channel of the industry.

The electric parking brake is developing in recent years, and it has a huge demand in the future market.

The worldwide market for Global Electric Parking Brake is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.5% over the next five years, will reach 4340 million USD in 2024, from 1650 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.