Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe

This report focuses on “Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe :

  • Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe has a safety mechanism built into the syringe. The needle on auto-retarctable safety syringe can be detachable or permanently attached. On some models, a sheath is placed over the needle or the needle retracts into the barrel following injection to protect healthcare workers and others from accidental needlestick injuries.

    Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Manufactures:

  • BD
  • Medtronic
  • Retractable Technologies
  • Globe Medical Tech
  • Revolutions Medical
  • DMC Medical
  • Q Stat
  • Medicina
  • Haiou Medical
  • Mediprim

    Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Types:

  • 0.5 ml
  • 1 ml
  • 3 ml
  • 5 ml
  • Others

    Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Applications:

  • Subcutaneous (Sub-Q)
  • Intramuscular (IM)
  • Intravenous (IV)

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global average price of Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe is in the decreasing trend, from 506 USD/ K Units in 2011 to 501 USD/K Units in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe includes 0.5 ml, 1 ml, 3 ml, 5 ml and others. The proportion of 3ml Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe in 2015 is about 46.7%, and the proportion of 1ml Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe in 2015 is about 28.8%.
  • Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe is application in Subcutaneous (Sub-Q) and Intramuscular (IM) and Intravenous (IV). The most proportion of Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe is used in Intramuscular (IM), and the market share in 2015 is about 78.7%.
  • North America region is the largest supplier of Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe, with a production market share nearly 68.2% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe, enjoying production market share about 23.1% in 2015.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 44.3% % in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.8%.
  • Market competition is not intense. BD, Medtronic, Retractable Technologies, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the auto-retarctable safety syringe industry will be more and more popular in the future.
  • The worldwide market for Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 2210 million USD in 2024, from 1280 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe market?
    • How will the Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

