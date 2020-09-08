Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe has a safety mechanism built into the syringe. The needle on auto-retarctable safety syringe can be detachable or permanently attached. On some models, a sheath is placed over the needle or the needle retracts into the barrel following injection to protect healthcare workers and others from accidental needlestick injuries.

BD

Medtronic

Retractable Technologies

Globe Medical Tech

Revolutions Medical

DMC Medical

Q Stat

Medicina

Haiou Medical

Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Types:

0.5 ml

1 ml

3 ml

5 ml

Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Applications:

Subcutaneous (Sub-Q)

Intramuscular (IM)

Scope of this Report:

The global average price of Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe is in the decreasing trend, from 506 USD/ K Units in 2011 to 501 USD/K Units in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe includes 0.5 ml, 1 ml, 3 ml, 5 ml and others. The proportion of 3ml Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe in 2015 is about 46.7%, and the proportion of 1ml Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe in 2015 is about 28.8%.

Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe is application in Subcutaneous (Sub-Q) and Intramuscular (IM) and Intravenous (IV). The most proportion of Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe is used in Intramuscular (IM), and the market share in 2015 is about 78.7%.

North America region is the largest supplier of Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe, with a production market share nearly 68.2% in 2015. Europe is the second largest supplier of Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe, enjoying production market share about 23.1% in 2015.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 44.3% % in 2015. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 29.8%.

Market competition is not intense. BD, Medtronic, Retractable Technologies, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the auto-retarctable safety syringe industry will be more and more popular in the future.

The worldwide market for Global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.5% over the next five years, will reach 2210 million USD in 2024, from 1280 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.