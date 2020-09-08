Acoustic Sensors Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast 2024

Global “Acoustic Sensors Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Acoustic Sensors in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Acoustic Sensors Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Acoustic Sensors Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions.

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Acoustic Sensors Market:

Siemens Process Instrumentation

Hubbell Lighting

Boston Piezo-optics Inc.

Transense Technologies PLC

Pro-Micron GmbH & Co. Kg

Honeywell Sensing & Control

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Vectron International Inc.

IFM Efector

Inc.

Dytran Instruments

Inc.

Campbell Scientific

Inc.

The Global Acoustic Sensors market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The acoustic sensors market was valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.6 billion by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2023. The scope of the report is limited to the type of sensors, its sensing parameters, and its application. The regions considered in the scope of the report include – North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Technological advancements, low manufacturing cost, and growth of the telecommunications market are the major drivers for the lucrative growth of the acoustic sensors market.

Telecommunications Industry – A Key Growth Driver

The telecommunications industry is the largest consumer of acoustic sensors, primarily driven by smartphones and base stations. With telecom companies setting up more and more towers to support the ever-increasing customer base, base stations are increasing. Moreover, people, especially in developing countries, are buying smartphones owing to the increase in disposable incomes and low-budget smartphones.

Owing to the increasing usage of smartphones, tablets, and other electronic devices in the developed and developing economies such as the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, and India, acoustic sensors are expected to witness growth during the forecast period.

Wireless sensors need no power to be separately applied to the sensor, as it gets energy from interrogating radio frequency (RF) pulse to excite the acoustic sensor and transmits its response. The wireless nature provides them the ability to measure parameters, such as torque, pressure, and temperature on rotating components with simplicity.

Moreover, acoustic sensors are well protected from electromagnetic interference that often occurs near industrial equipment, such as motors and high-voltage lines. Thus, acoustic sensors are safer and more reliable and are suitable for power equipment.

Key Developments in the Acoustic Sensors Market:

October 2017 – Microsemi Corporation, a provider of semiconductor solutions differentiated by power, security, reliability and performance, and Knowles Corporation, jointly announced that Microsemi has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the high performance timing business of Vectron International, a Knowles company, for USD 130 million. The reason behind the acquisition is that Vectron’s highly complementary technology suite expands Micro semi’s product offering with differentiated technology and allows Microsemi to sell more to its tier one customers in aerospace and defense, communications, and industrial markets, while improving upon the operating performance of the combined model as they execute on significant synergy opportunities.

April 2017 – Siemens launched the next generation of digital clamp-on ultrasonic flow measurement technology: the Sitrans FS230. The new flow system with high accuracy and noise immunity is suitable for a broad array of industries requiring high-quality liquid flow measurement, including water and wastewater, power, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical.

