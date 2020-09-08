Global Humira Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Global Humira Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Humira market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Global Humira (adalimumab) is a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blocker that reduces the effects of a substance in the body that can cause inflammation.

Global Humira is used to treat many inflammatory conditions in adults, such as ulcerative colitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, plaque psoriasis, and a skin condition called hidradenitis suppurativa.

Global Humira is also used in adults and children to treat Crohn's disease or juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

AbbVie

Eisai

Cadila Healthcare

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Amgen

Boehringer Ingelheim Global Humira Market Types:

Global Humira Syringe

Global Humira Pen Global Humira Market Applications:

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Crohnâ€™s Disease

Other

Global Humira is widely used for Ankylosing Spondylitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Crohnâ€™s disease and other disease. The most proportion of Global Humira is for Ankylosing Spondylitis, and the proportion in 2017 is about 43%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

USA is the largest market, with a sales market share nearly 65% in 2017. Following USA, Europe is the second largest market with the sales market share of 30%.