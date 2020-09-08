Glass Bottles and Containers Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast 2024 Analysis Research

Global “Glass Bottles and Containers Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Glass Bottles and Containers in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Glass Bottles and Containers Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Glass Bottles and Containers Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

The glass bottles and containers market was valued at USD 57.2 million in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 73.1 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.18%, over the forecast period (2018 – 2023).

Glass has zero affinity toward chemicals; this makes it most desirable for storing food, beverages, and several pharmaceutical drugs. Use of glass bottles or containers, where it is imperative to maintain the exact composition and quantities of different chemicals, helps the manufacturers to keep their end product safe. In addition, glass packaging is also 100% recyclable, which makes it a desirable packaging option from the environment point of view. Six metric ton of recycled glass directly saves six metric ton of resources, and reduces the emission of carbon dioxide by one metric ton. Alcoholic beverages, like beer, are accounted for the largest segment of the market. The capability of glass bottles to preserve the aroma, strength, and flavor of the product, makes them the most favorable option for packaging in alcoholic beverage industry.

High Competition from Substitute Packaging Solutions

Incremental advancements in plastic packaging solutions are posing a threat to the glass bottle and container packaging market. Plastics (rigid and flexible) accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2016. This can primarily be attributed to the popularity of plastics, such as polyethylene terephthalate (PET), as substitutes for glass bottle and glass container formats. Shortly, plastics are expected to consolidate their position further in the packaging market, aided by innovations in packing and branding mechanisms.

The push for cost optimization and recyclability, driven by technological developments, such as blow molding and PET bottles, for markets like UHT milk, and hot-fill bottles and jars for cooking sauces, are further driving the demand for plastics. For instance, Coca-Cola is looking to also address the negative connotations of packaging in plastic with the development of its 100% bio plastic “Plant Bottle 2.0”. The company plans to have completed a global switchover to these by 2020. Advantages in almost all the key business components, such as low raw material costs, low transportation costs, lightweight, variable designs, etc., are equipping plastics to stand out in the competition. However, the positive outlook of plastic bottles manufacturing industry is a great concern for the glass bottle and containers market in the immediate future.

Flint Glass Containers and Bottles to Witness Strong Growth

Flint glass bottle is also called crystal white glass bottle. It is an excellent choice when both maximum visibility and integrity of bottle or jar of contents is required. One of the most apparent benefits of flint glass is its clarity. If manufacturers want customers to see the product, then flint glass is the best packaging option. There are only a few plastic packaging options in the market that can match the clarity of glass. This gives flint glass an edge on competition with the plastic substitutes.

However, the glass bottles and containers made in flint cannot protect the contents from ultra violet (UV) rays. This limits the scope of the usage of flint bottles and containers only to a few applications. The packaging of jam, pickles, honey, and sauce is the most common application of flint glass in the food industry. It is also one of the most popular packaging mediums for non-alcoholic beverages (soft drinks), hotels, applications in labs, life sciences, samples, and many other general applications. Flint glass is also the best option for printing 3D logos and textured labels. The recent technological advancements, like textured labels and 3D printing of the companies’ logos on bottles, are creating a stunning look for flint glass bottles and containers, while differentiating the containers from competitors. Further advancements in this technology are expected to drive the demand for flint glass bottles and containers in the next four years.

Europe Holds the Largest Share

Europe is the largest market for glass bottles and containers in the world and is expected to hold this position during the forecast period. It is estimated that more than 35% of the market for glass bottles and containers is concentrated in Europe, most of which is supplied to its world-famous alcoholic beverage industry. Countries, like Germany, Russia, and France, constitute up to 40% of the market in Europe, due to several beverage packaging applications of glass bottles and containers.

Germany is the most populous country in Europe, and currently, accounts for the largest market share in the healthcare and homecare products segment in the region, which are the key sources of demand for glass bottles and containers in the country. In France, there are about 41 production facilities controlled by 24 companies, accounting for the second highest production facilities in Europe. With increase in demand for glass bottles and containers, due to growing number of tourists every year, the French glass industry acts as a significant factor in the economic development of Europe.

The strongest demand for glass bottles and containers was witnessed from the Russian alcoholic beverage industry. Russia is the fourth largest alcohol consuming nations in the world with a per capita consumption of 14.5 liter. With glass packaging being a primary packaging material for alcoholic beverages, the market for glass packaging can be expected to grow at a healthy rate in this region. The rising number of exports in the alcoholic beverage sector of Europe are expected to govern the demand for glass bottles and containers in the next four years.

Major Players: OWENS-ILLINOIS INC., VIDRALA SA, ARDAGH PACKAGING GROUP PLC, AGI GLASPAC, HINDUSTAN NATIONAL GLASS & INDUSTRIES LTD, VITRO, CONSOL GLASS, NAMPAK LTD, AMCOR LTD, CARIB GLASSWORKS LTD, GERRESHEIMER AG, TOYO GLASS CO. LTD, AND PIRAMAL GLASS, amongst many others.

Key Developments in the Glass Bottles and Containers Market:

December 2017 – Owens-Illinois Group, Inc. announced that OI Europe, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, intends to offer USD 310 million aggregate principal amount of its senior notes, due 2023, in a private offering to eligible purchasers. OI Europe’s obligations under the senior notes will be guaranteed on a joint and several basis by the company and certain US domestic subsidiaries of the company, which are guarantors under the company’s credit agreement.

October 2017 – Vidrala group had completed the acquisition of the Portuguese company, Santos Barosa Vidros, for 294.55 USD million. Santos Barosa Vidros is a roducer and seller of glass containers that produces more than 400,000 metric ton of glass, per year, and obtained an operating result, EBITDA last 12 months, of EUR 32.8 million, as of September 2017, equivalent to a margin of 25.1% over sales. This acquisition is expected to increase the presence of Vidrala in Portugal.

