Stone and Tile Adhesives & Sealants Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact Industry Price Trend, Size Estimation, Industry Outlook, Business Growth, Report Latest Research, Business Analysis and Forecast 2024 Analysis Research

3M Company -Akemi -ARDEX Group -Arkema Group (Bostik SA) -BASF SE (MasterTile) -Braxton-Bragg -DowDuPont-Fosroc

Inc. -H.B.Fuller -Henkel AG & Co KgaA -Laticrete International Inc.-Mapei Corporation-Pidilite Industries Ltd. -Sika AG -Superior Stone Products -Tenax -Wacker Chemie AG -Weber

The Global Stone and Tile Adhesives & Sealants market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The market for stone and tile adhesives & sealants is expected to register a moderate CAGR during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023. This growth is primarily driven by the rapidly increasing number of residential projects and an increase in usage of ceramic and thin porcelain decorative tiles.

Rapidly Increasing Number of Residential Projects

The increasing middle-class population, coupled with their increasing disposable income, has facilitated the expansion in the middle-class housing segment, thereby, driving the residential construction across the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of new residential construction projects, due to the expanding housing construction market in developing countries like China, India and ASEAN Countries. In India, the government initiated project named ‘Housing for All by 2022’, is expected to immensely drive the residential construction segment in the country, through the forecast period. The Chinese government has projected the capital expenditure in the construction of HK$ 23,923 million in its proposed budget for 2018-19, i.e. 7% higher than the budget allotted for the FY2017, in order to the construct more affordable flats. The governments of various European countries have also pledged their support to reduce the supply-demand gap, for housing. For instance, to reduce the United Kingdom’s housing supply crisis, the Manchester city council has collaborated with other developers to build 500 sites, through individual development programs across Greater Manchester and Liverpool.

Vinyl Ester Chemistry Segment to Contribute Significant Demand to the Market

The vinyl ester family is one of the prominent polymers in the adhesive industry. The number of vinyl derivatives is very large and is produced either as an emulsion or as a solvent soluble type. Polyvinyl acetate (PVA) is the most preferred vinyl ester in the manufacturing of stone and tile adhesives. These adhesives are often mixed with other substrates to enhance the bond strength at different temperature ranges also. For instance, PVA adhesives are used in combination with melamine-based adhesives, in order to improve the working of adhesive in presence of water and at high-temperature conditions. Other processes, such as copolymerizing vinyl acetate with more hydrophobic monomers or functional monomers and blending PVA with additives and hardeners, are also done to achieve more efficient adhesion characteristics. Primers play a significant role in preparing surfaces, prior to the application of tile adhesive. PVA primers help to reduce the porosity of high absorbent substrates, which prevents the rapid suction of water out of the tile adhesive when applied. The market is flooded with PVA-based products that contain varying levels of PVA polymer. In choosing a general-purpose PVA for priming, the varying polymer levels will also result in a variation of film thickness that remains on the surface even after drying up of primer. Across the globe, there is an increasing demand for environment-friendly, technically well-performing, and easy-to-apply adhesives over the last few years. This demand is leveraged by adhesive manufacturers by involving PVA in the manufacturing of stone & tile adhesives.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America represented the largest regional market for global stone & tile adhesives & Sealants market in 2017. This immense demand for stone & tile adhesives & sealants is a consequence of the growing residential projects and an increase in adoption of various decorative & ceramic tiles in the region. In North America, the United States provides the major market for the stone & tile adhesives & sealants with more than 60% of the regional market share. The growing government spending and increasing FDI’s into construction segment in the countries like Canada and Mexico are further augmenting the demand for stone & tile adhesives & sealants market. There is a growing demand for construction of single-family houses in North America. Despite the slight reduction in residential construction spending in the United States in 2017, rapid growth in the residential construction sector is expected in the forecast period.

