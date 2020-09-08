Global LED Diving Torch Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global “Global LED Diving Torch Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global LED Diving Torch in these regions. This report also studies the Global LED Diving Torch market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global LED Diving Torch :

Diving torch is one of the most important accessories for diving, LED Diving torch refers to the products which use LED lamps as light source.

The LED diving torch industry concentration is relatively high; there are many manufacturers in the world, the top brand such as Pelican and Xiware Technologies account for about 30% market share of the total volume. The products are mainly manufactured in USA and Asia. The main consumption regions are USA and Europe, accounting for more than 60% of the total consumption volume in 2015.

Main marketing channels include exclusive shop and department stores. Strong brands tend to build their own exclusive shop to provide a good user experience and further enhance their brand influence. At the same time, all manufacturers have stepped up online sales.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product design and performance. As the top companies have a higher level of R&D and design, they have a higher price than other companies. Different levels of LED diving torch can have a huge price difference.The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Global LED Diving Torch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 38 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.