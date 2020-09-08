Uncategorized

Global LED Diving Torch Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global LED Diving Torch

Global “Global LED Diving Torch Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Global LED Diving Torch in these regions. This report also studies the Global LED Diving Torch market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Global LED Diving Torch :

Diving torch is one of the most important accessories for diving, LED Diving torch refers to the products which use LED lamps as light source.

Global LED Diving Torch Market Manufactures:

  • Pelican
  • Light Monkey
  • Hollis
  • Halcyon
  • Light & Motion
  • SureFire
  • Bigblue Dive Lights
  • SecurityIng
  • Underwater Kinetics
  • INON
  • AmmoniteSystem
  • Princeton
  • Ultimate Sports Engineering
  • Dive Rite
  • Xiware Technologies
  • Shenzhen Yeguang

    Global LED Diving Torch Market Types:

  • Handheld Style
  • Canister Body Style
  • Others

    Global LED Diving Torch Market Applications:

  • Primary Dive Lights
  • Secondary or Back-up Dive Lights
  • Underwater Photography and Video Lights
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The LED diving torch industry concentration is relatively high; there are many manufacturers in the world, the top brand such as Pelican and Xiware Technologies account for about 30% market share of the total volume. The products are mainly manufactured in USA and Asia. The main consumption regions are USA and Europe, accounting for more than 60% of the total consumption volume in 2015.
  • Main marketing channels include exclusive shop and department stores. Strong brands tend to build their own exclusive shop to provide a good user experience and further enhance their brand influence. At the same time, all manufacturers have stepped up online sales.
  • The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product design and performance. As the top companies have a higher level of R&D and design, they have a higher price than other companies. Different levels of LED diving torch can have a huge price difference.The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
  • The worldwide market for Global LED Diving Torch is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 48 million US$ in 2024, from 38 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global LED Diving Torch in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global LED Diving Torch product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global LED Diving Torch , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global LED Diving Torch in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global LED Diving Torch competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global LED Diving Torch breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Global LED Diving Torch market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Global LED Diving Torch sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Global LED Diving Torch Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Global LED Diving Torch Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global LED Diving Torch Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Global LED Diving Torch Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global LED Diving Torch Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global LED Diving Torch Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global LED Diving Torch Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Global LED Diving Torch Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Global LED Diving Torch Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

