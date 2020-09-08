Big Data Technology and Services Market Trend 2020 – Covid-19 Impact | Worldwide Overview By Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis

Global “Big Data Technology and Services Market” Report 2020 trend offers Complete examination of industry status and standpoint of significant areas dependent on of central participants, nations, item types, and end enterprises. This report focuses on the Big Data Technology and Services in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Big Data Technology and Services Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Big Data Technology and Services Report 2020 (value and volume) by company, regions, product types, end industries, history data and estimate data.

Also, Report contains a comprehensive analysis of the important segments like market opportunities, import/export details, market dynamics, key manufacturers, growth rate, and key regions. Big Data Technology and Services Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type, and application. Big Data Technology and Services Market reports offer a detailed assessment of the Big Data Technology and Services including enabling technologies, current market situation, market assumptions, restraining factors.

Get a Sample PDF of Big Data Technology and Services Market 2020

List of Top Key-players in 2020 of Big Data Technology and Services Market:-

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Hewlett-Packard Company

Cisco Systems Inc.

SAS Institute

Information Builders Inc.

MicroStrategy Incorporated

Accenture PLC

Tableau Software Inc.

The Global Big Data Technology and Services market swot is provided for the international markets including progress trends, competitive landscape breakdown, and key in regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT – REQUEST SAMPLE

The global big data technology & service market was valued at USD 21.19 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 77.58 billion by 2023, at an estimated CAGR of 24.15%,over the forecast period (2018 – 2023). The scope of the report is limited to software solutions and services offered by various vendors in the market.

Across the world, every day billions of people take photos, videos, and send texts, and this flood of data is growing at an exponential rate. The total amount of data in the world was estimated at 4.4 zettabytes in 2013. That is expected to rise steeply to 44 zettabytes by 2020. Big data is a term that describes the large volume of data (both structured and unstructured). With the rapid growth in analytic capabilities on cloud platforms, users leveraged large cloud vendors more prominently for analytical software in 2017. It is expected that cloud-based deployments of these solutions will drive up to five times higher growth in spending, as compared to on-premises analytics solutions. Big Data initiatives were a high priority for 60% of the enterprises that planned to spend an average of USD 9 million on such initiatives in 2016.

The market is witnessing integration of big data solutions, like business analytics, along with advanced analytical solutions, like business intelligence solutions, which were usually deployed as a subset of a larger business intelligence solution.

Cloud Deployment of these Solutions is Driving the Adoption

The deployment of these solutions over cloud offers great convenience, as the service vendor is responsible for providing maximum uptime, data security, and periodic updates, thus decreasing the total cost of ownership. The current market trends, including delivery of these solutions on the pay-per-use models and SaaS models, wherein the service vendors also assume the responsibility of maintaining data and application information, are further driving the adoption of these solutions. Moreover, this mode has seen an increase in deployment in small-/medium-scale businesses, as it cuts down the capital expenditure involved in building the required infrastructure on their premises.

Increased Adoption of Data Visualization Tools by the BFSI Sector

The banks currently are growing in size and are expanding geographically. The number of branch network grew leaps and bounds, and thus, the volume of transactions is witnessing exponential growth. Manual operations became time-consuming and error-prone. As a result, real-time or near to real-time data integration, analysis, and visualization have become prevalent in the market. To cater to a load of operations from all bank branches spread across geographies, banks have started using advanced visualization tools to track their operations.

Integration of advanced capabilities, like machine learning, are further helping bankers to optimize their performance and reduce risks. It is reported that a large retail bank in the United Kingdom used machine learning algorithms to identify fraudulent transactions with more than 90% accuracy. Banks and other financial institutions currently are increasing their IT spending to leverage the benefits of the innovations in the market. However, with the increase in cyber terrorism, security of sensitive data, including personal banking details, commercial banking details, and confidential corporate information are at stake.

North America Is Expected To Dominate The Big Data Technology Market During The Forecast Period

North America is the largest producer of data in the world, and this can be attributed to their well-developed infrastructure and the large number of active internet users, which accounted to about 88.5% of the total population in 2017. This number indicates an increase of about 1.1%, as compared to 2016, according to World Bank statistics. This rise in data can be attributed to the rise in communication systems, majorly social media. About 89% of the population from the age group of 18-28 has been on social media, generating a significant amount of content. About 80% of people from the 30-49 age group and 64% of the people from 50-64 age group, are present in social media platforms

In Canada, which was relatively stable during the recession period, the gains are more visible. The industrial sector is experiencing steady growth, along with increasing influence of internet on sales of industrial goods, hence, the increased demand for business intelligence and analytics solutions. It was further reported by Dresner Advisory Services that North America was the global leader in adopting public cloud platforms for Cloud BI, with 60% of organizations either using or planning to use public cloud in 2017, followed by Asia-Pacific.

Get a Sample PDF of Report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/request-sample/12884052

The global Big Data Technology and Services market covers the vision of participant analysis by product types, market share, applications, sales, and revenue.

Highlighted points of Big Data Technology and Services Market Size:

Covers the varying market dynamics of the industry.

In-depth analysis of market risks, opportunities, limitations, and growth of the market.

Includes market driving and restraining factors.

Participants profiles along with product description, overview, and business data.

Include details of five years of forecast analysis by types, regions, and applications.

Key Developments in the Big Data Technology and Services Market:

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report @ https://www.360marketupdates.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/12884052

This Big Data Technology and Services Market Research/analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is Used for Big Data Technology and Services? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Big Data Technology and Services Market? What’s Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Big Data Technology and Services Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Big Data Technology and Services Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Big Data Technology and Services Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Big Data Technology and Services Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Big Data Technology and Services Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What About Import and Export?

What Is Big Data Technology and Services Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Big Data Technology and Services Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Big Data Technology and Services Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, Marketing Channels for Big Data Technology and Services Industry?

Reasons to Purchase this Report

To know how the growth in data production is driving the need for analytical tools.

To analyze various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

To know as to which end-user vertical is likely to witness highest adoption of these tools.

To know as to which deployment mode is expected to dominate the market.

To know about the regions that are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.

To identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by major market players.