Global RGB Laser Modules Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global RGB Laser Modules Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global RGB Laser Modules market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global RGB Laser Modules :

RGB lasers are show laser systems with exactly three-color modules: red, green and blue. Commonly used wavelengths of semiconductor laser diodes for RGB laser manufacturing are 635-660nm for red color, 520nm for green color and 445-460nm for blue color lasers. Global RGB Laser Modules Market Manufactures:

Opt Lasers (Tomorrowâ€™s System)

Sumitomo Electric Industries

SwissLas

Kvant Lasers

Elite Optoelectronics

RGB Laser System

TriLite Technologies

Aten Laser

CQ Laser Technologies Global RGB Laser Modules Market Types:

Below 1W

1W to 5W

5W to 10W

Above 10W Global RGB Laser Modules Market Applications:

Laser Projector

Light Source

Global RGB Laser Modules Market Applications:

Laser Projector

Light Source

Others Scope of this Report:

The market is driven by various application, such as laser projector, light source, and others. The key players include Opt Lasers (Tomorrowâ€™s System), Sumitomo Electric Industries, SwissLas, Kvant Lasers, Elite Optoelectronics, RGB Laser System, TriLite Technologies, Aten Laser, CQ Laser Technologiesand so on.

According to optical power, RGB laser modules can be divided into 4 types: below 1 W, 1W to 5W, 5W to 10W, and above 10W. In 2016, RGB laser modules with optical power of 1W to 5W are most popular, which has market share of around 40%.

For application of RGB laser modules, the modules are most widely used in laser projectors, which has market share of 74.84% in 2016.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant productâ€™s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitionsâ€™ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive. The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Global RGB Laser Modules is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 24.4% over the next five years, will reach 500 million USD in 2024, from 140 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.