LED Grow Lights Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Global “LED Grow Lights Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of LED Grow Lights in these regions. This report also studies the global LED Grow Lights market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About LED Grow Lights:

LED grow lights are composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. LED grow lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. LED grow lights can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. LED grow lights has strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, enhance the taste and quality of the role. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13875752 LED Grow Lights Market Manufactures:

Philips

Osram

General Electric

Easy Agricultural

Illumitex

Fionia Lighting

Lumigrow

Kind LED Grow Lights

California LightWorks

Spectrum King Grow Lights

Valoya

Weshine

Apollo Horticulture

Kessil

Cidly

Heliospectra AB

LEDHYDROPONICS

Ohmax Optoelectronic

Zhicheng LED Grow Lights Market Types:

High Power (â‰¥300W)

Low Power (ï¼œ300W) LED Grow Lights Market Applications:

Commercial Greenhouses

Indoor Grow Facilities

Research Applications Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13875752 Scope of this Report:

First, as for the LED Grow Lights industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 31.98% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 14.29% market share in 2015 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Clearblue are Osram and General Electric which respectively has 7.20% and 4.75% market share in 2015. Second, the global consumption of LED Grow Lights products rises up from about 184.90 K units in 2011 to about 2022.75 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 61.36%. Third, China is the largest production region for LED Grow Lights witch production about 33.60% in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption region of LED Grow Lights witch consumption about 34.55%. North America is the second consumption about 29.33% in 2015.Finally, we believe LED Grow Lights industry have lot connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development agriculture and LED light industry we tend to believe the future of LED Grow Lights will be optimism.

This is the end of LED Grow Lights report.The worldwide market for LED Grow Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million USD in 2024, from 780 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.