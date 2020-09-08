Uncategorized

LED Grow Lights Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

LED Grow Lights

Global “LED Grow Lights Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of LED Grow Lights in these regions. This report also studies the global LED Grow Lights market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About LED Grow Lights:

  • LED grow lights are composed of light-emitting diodes, usually in a casing with a heat sink and built-in fans. LED grow lights do not usually require separate ballast and can be plugged directly into a standard electrical socket. LED grow lights can act as daylight in the absence of sunlight, so that plants can be normal or better growth and development. LED grow lights has strong roots, encourage, adjust the flowering, color, to promote fruit ripening, color, enhance the taste and quality of the role.

    LED Grow Lights Market Manufactures:

  • Philips
  • Osram
  • General Electric
  • Easy Agricultural
  • Illumitex
  • Fionia Lighting
  • Lumigrow
  • Kind LED Grow Lights
  • California LightWorks
  • Spectrum King Grow Lights
  • Valoya
  • Weshine
  • Apollo Horticulture
  • Kessil
  • Cidly
  • Heliospectra AB
  • LEDHYDROPONICS
  • Ohmax Optoelectronic
  • Zhicheng

    LED Grow Lights Market Types:

  • High Power (â‰¥300W)
  • Low Power (ï¼œ300W)

    LED Grow Lights Market Applications:

  • Commercial Greenhouses
  • Indoor Grow Facilities
  • Research Applications

    Scope of this Report:

  • First, as for the LED Grow Lights industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 31.98% of market share in 2015. The top 3 manufacturers are Philips, Osram and General Electric. The Philips which has 14.29% market share in 2015 is the leader in the LED Grow Lights industry. The manufacturers following Clearblue are Osram and General Electric which respectively has 7.20% and 4.75% market share in 2015. Second, the global consumption of LED Grow Lights products rises up from about 184.90 K units in 2011 to about 2022.75 K units in 2015, with an average annual growth rate of 61.36%. Third, China is the largest production region for LED Grow Lights witch production about 33.60% in 2015. Europe is the largest consumption region of LED Grow Lights witch consumption about 34.55%. North America is the second consumption about 29.33% in 2015.Finally, we believe LED Grow Lights industry have lot connection with the upstream raw materials. With the development agriculture and LED light industry we tend to believe the future of LED Grow Lights will be optimism.
  • This is the end of LED Grow Lights report.The worldwide market for LED Grow Lights is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 15.0% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million USD in 2024, from 780 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the LED Grow Lights in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe LED Grow Lights product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LED Grow Lights, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LED Grow Lights in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the LED Grow Lights competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the LED Grow Lights breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, LED Grow Lights market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe LED Grow Lights sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of LED Grow Lights Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 LED Grow Lights Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 LED Grow Lights Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture LED Grow Lights Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global LED Grow Lights Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global LED Grow Lights Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global LED Grow Lights Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 LED Grow Lights Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 LED Grow Lights Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

