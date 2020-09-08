Crowdsourced Smart Parking Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global “Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Crowdsourced Smart Parking in these regions. This report also studies the global Crowdsourced Smart Parking market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Crowdsourced Smart Parking:

3M

Amano Corporation

Cubic Corporation

Thales

Kapsch TrafficCom AG

Nortech Control Systems Limited

Siemens

Swarco AG

Fujica

Imtech

Xerox Corporation Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Types:

On- street

Off-street Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Applications:

Commercial Use

Residential Use

Government Use

Smart parking system is new technologies that are enabling cities to reduce levels of congestion significantly. These systems provide real-time parking availability information to make it easier for drivers to find a parking space.

The global average price of Crowdsourced Smart Parking is stable from 2011 to 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The North American smart parking system market accounted for over 26%of the global market share in 2015. The need for minimizing traffic congestion, owing to the increasing number of vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, is expected to trigger demand for efficient parking management systems.

The worldwide market for Crowdsourced Smart Parking is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 370 million USD in 2024, from 220 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.