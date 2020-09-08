Uncategorized

Crowdsourced Smart Parking Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Crowdsourced Smart Parking

Global “Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Crowdsourced Smart Parking in these regions. This report also studies the global Crowdsourced Smart Parking market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Crowdsourced Smart Parking:

  • Crowdsourced Smart Parking in this report analyzed the smart parking system.

    Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Manufactures:

  • 3M
  • Amano Corporation
  • Cubic Corporation
  • Thales
  • Kapsch TrafficCom AG
  • Nortech Control Systems Limited
  • Siemens
  • Swarco AG
  • Fujica
  • Imtech
  • Xerox Corporation

    Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Types:

  • On- street
  • Off-street

    Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market Applications:

  • Commercial Use
  • Residential Use
  • Government Use
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Smart parking system is new technologies that are enabling cities to reduce levels of congestion significantly. These systems provide real-time parking availability information to make it easier for drivers to find a parking space.
  • The global average price of Crowdsourced Smart Parking is stable from 2011 to 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The North American smart parking system market accounted for over 26%of the global market share in 2015. The need for minimizing traffic congestion, owing to the increasing number of vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, is expected to trigger demand for efficient parking management systems.
  • The worldwide market for Crowdsourced Smart Parking is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.7% over the next five years, will reach 370 million USD in 2024, from 220 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Crowdsourced Smart Parking in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Crowdsourced Smart Parking product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Crowdsourced Smart Parking, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Crowdsourced Smart Parking in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Crowdsourced Smart Parking competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Crowdsourced Smart Parking breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Crowdsourced Smart Parking market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Crowdsourced Smart Parking sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Crowdsourced Smart Parking Market:

