Fluted Plastic Board Market Exhibit a Steady XX% CAGR by 2026: Including Market Trends, Business Outlook, Future Opportunities, Market Size & Growth

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Coroplast (Inteplast Group)

Primex Plastics

Karton

SIMONA

DS Smith

Distriplast

Sangeeta Group

Northern Ireland Plastics

Zibo Kelida Plastic

Tah Hsin Industrial

Twinplast

Plastflute

Creabuild

Corex Plastics

Analysis of the Market: “

Fluted Plastic Board (also known as corrugated plastic cardboard, Fluted Plastic Board sheets, coroplast sheets, waterproof cardboard, corrugated stratocore sheets) are 2 outside flat plastic sheets separated by small plastic beams running perpendicular to them. Corrugated plastic sheets come in a wide variaty of colors and thicknesses. They can be fire retardant or non-fire retardant.

The market for Fluted Plastic Board is highly fragmented with major players such as Coroplast (Inteplast Group), Primex Plastics, Karton, SIMONA, DS Smith, Distriplast, Sangeeta Group, Northern Ireland Plastics, Zibo Kelida Plastic, Tah Hsin Industrial, Twinplast, Plastflute, Creabuild, Corex Plastics and so on. There are many small companies in this market.

The global Fluted Plastic Board market is valued at 2492.8 million USUSD in 2020 is expected to reach 4050.5 million USUSD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Fluted Plastic Board volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Fluted Plastic Board market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan

”

Fluted Plastic Board Market Breakdown by Types:

Polypropylene Type

Polyethylene Type

Others



Fluted Plastic Board Market Breakdown by Application:

Graphic Arts and Signage

Packaging and Storage

Agriculture

Automotive

Building and Construction

Others

