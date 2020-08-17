Endodontic Consumables Market Projected to Witness a Double-Digit CAGR during COVID-19 Crisis 2019 – 2026

The global endodontic consumables market was valued at $1,323 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,994 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Endodontics is the branch of dentistry that deals with the treatment of dental pulp and tissues surrounding the roots of a tooth. It includes various procedures such as root canal therapy or endodontic therapy, endodontic surgery, retreatment, dental trauma, and treatment of cracked teeth.

Rise in prevalence of dental diseases & conditions, increase in geriatric population who are prone to dental disorders & tooth loss, rise in awareness toward oral hygiene, and surge in dental tourism drive the growth of the market. However, side effects and risks associated with endodontic treatment are expected to impede the market growth. Conversely, high market potential in the developing regions is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The market is segmented into product, end user, and region. By product, it is classified into endodontic file, obturator, and permanent endodontic sealer. By end user, it is divided into dental clinic and hospital & dental academic research institute. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2026, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Comprehensive analysis of all geographical regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

• Key players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Application

• Endodontic File

• Obturator

• Permanent Endodontic Sealer

By End User

• Dental Clinic

• Hospital & Dental Academic Research Institute

By Region

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o Australia

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

LIST of KEY PLAYERS

• Brasseler USA

• Coltene Holding AG

• Danaher Corporation

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• DiaDent Group International

• FKG Dentaire SA

• Ivoclar Vivadent AG

• Mani, Inc.

• Edge Endo

• Prime Dental Products Pvt. Ltd.

• Septodont Holding