LED Diving Torch Market 2020 is Expected to Surge with XX% CAGR by 2026, Leading Manufacturers, Product types, Application, Market Sentiment, Focused Regions, Market Size & Growth

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Pelican

Light Monkey

Hollis

Halcyon

Light & Motion

SureFire

Bigblue Dive Lights

SecurityIng

Underwater Kinetics

INON

AmmoniteSystem

Princeton

Ultimate Sports Engineering

Dive Rite

Xiware Technologies

Shenzhen Yeguang

Analysis of the Market:

Diving torch is one of the most important accessories for diving, LED Diving torch refers to the products which use LED lamps as light source.

The LED diving torch industry concentration is relatively high; there are many manufacturers in the world, the top brand such as Pelican and Xiware Technologies account for about 30% market share of the total volume. The products are mainly manufactured in USA and Asia. The main consumption regions are USA and Europe, accounting for more than 60% of the total consumption volume in 2015.

The global LED Diving Torch market is valued at 41 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 58 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on LED Diving Torch volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall LED Diving Torch market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

”

LED Diving Torch Market Breakdown by Types:

Handheld Style

Canister Body Style

Others

LED Diving Torch Market Breakdown by Application:

Primary Dive Lights

Secondary or Back-up Dive Lights

Underwater Photography and Video Lights

Others

In-depth market analysis, including information about current LED Diving Torch market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

