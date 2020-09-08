Global Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

This report focuses on “Global Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Barium Chloride Dihydrate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Barium Chloride Dihydrate :

Barium chloride dihydrate, also referred to as barium chloride hydrate and barium dichloride dihydrate, is a white crystalline compound that is easily soluble in water and other alkalis. Barium chloride dihydrate is hygroscopic in nature. The compound exist in anhydrous and dihydrated forms and imparts a yellow-green coloration to a flame. Its chemical formula for is BaCl2 2H2O. Barium chloride dihydrate is used to precipitate heavy metals from chemical processes and waste water streams and as a raw material in the making of several barium-based chemical compounds. It is primarily used in the purification of brine solution in caustic chlorine plants. These compounds are also used in the manufacturing of heat treatment salts, pigments, and other barium salts. Barium chloride dihydrate is also used in fireworks to provide a bright green color.

Global Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market Manufactures:

Solvay

Chaitanya Chemicals

Nippon Chemical Industrial

Chemical Products Corp (CPC)

Zigong Da Cheng

Shandong Xinke

Guizhou RedStar

Yibin Goldway Chemical

Huantai Maqiao Houjin

Yingfengyuan Industrial Group

Zibo Boshan Jiqing

Jianghua Group

Tianjin Xinghe

Yuci Jintai Barium Salt

Jiaocheng Sanxi Chemical

Shanxi Wencheng Chemical

Weifang Xinyuan Barium

DaCheng Electronic Material Global Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market Types:

â‰¥97.0%

â‰¥98.0%

â‰¥99.0%

â‰¥99.5% Global Barium Chloride Dihydrate Market Applications:

Electronic & Optical

Pigments and Dyes

Chemical Processing

Pharmaceutical

Iron Steel Industry

Textile & Leather