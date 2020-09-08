Global Steering Wheel Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Global Steering Wheel Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Steering Wheel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Steering Wheel :

Steering wheel is a device in the vehicles to help drivers to control the steering of vehicles. Besides the steering function, steering wheel also can offer assistance functions, such as cruise control, audio system and telephone controls etc.

This report mainly covers the applications in Passenger cars and Commercial Vehicles.

TAKATA

ZF TRW

Autoliv

TOYODA GOSEI

Nihon Plast

Key Safety Systems

Starion

TRW&Fawer

Zhejiang Fangxiang

Yanfeng

Ningbo Mecai

Fellow

Jiangxi Xingxin

Daimay

Shuangou

Liaoning Jinxing

Yinzhou Yongcheng Global Steering Wheel Market Types:

Synthetic Plastics

Synthetic Leather

Genuine Leather

Wood

Other Global Steering Wheel Market Applications:

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Demand from the downstream brings a power to the development of steering wheel system industry. In recent years, growing China market became an important market of steering wheel. Many foreign manufacturers enter into China by investment and joint venture. At present, a few companies occupy most of steering wheel market. They are TAKATA, ZF TRW, Autoliv, TOYOTA GOSEI and Nihon Plast etc.

In 2014, the global production of the antilock braking system reached over 89753 (K Unit); the gross margin is around 22.45% during the last five years.

At present, there are many domestic manufacturers in China. Most of the domestic companies have lower technology and financial ability and they are facing the competition from the foreign companies.