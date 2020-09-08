Uncategorized

Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

Video Intercom Devices and Equipment

Global “Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment in these regions. This report also studies the global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Video Intercom Devices and Equipment:

  • An intercom (intercommunication device), talkback or doorphone is a stand-alone voice communications system for use within a building or small collection of buildings, functioning independently of the public telephone network (Azori 2016). Intercoms are generally mounted permanently in buildings and vehicles. Intercoms can incorporate connections to public address loudspeaker systems, walkie talkies, telephones, and to other intercom systems. Some intercom systems incorporate control of devices such as signal lights and door latches.
  • Video intercom devices are intercom devices which use video method.

    Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Manufactures:

  • SAMSUNG
  • TCS
  • Urmet
  • COMMAX
  • Guangdong Anjubao
  • Comelit Group
  • MOX
  • Zicom
  • Aurine Technology
  • Leelen Technology
  • WRT Security System
  • Siedle
  • Nippotec
  • Fujiang QSA
  • ShenZhen SoBen
  • Zhuhai Taichuan
  • Sanrun Electronic
  • 2N
  • Kocom
  • Shenzhen Competition
  • Quanzhou Jiale
  • Jacques Technologies

    Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Types:

  • Analog Type
  • IP Type

    Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market Applications:

  • Residential
  • Public Use
  • Industrial Use
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • Video intercom manufacturers have begun moving toward IP-based systems with higher video quality. Specifically, people want the total situational awareness that an integrated system can provide.Responding to customer demand, video intercom companies are evolving from analog to IP-based systems. Moving the intercom technology from analog to IP enables users to view visitors via the intercomâ€™s cameras, and then to communicate with them from a remote location.Some of the disadvantages of analog systems include high-cost installation, installation complications and distance concerns, but analog-based systems will continue to be an option based on economic factors. Still, thanks to its many benefits — including higher resolution and remote access, manufacturers are moving toward recommending IP-based transitions for their customers.
  • The worldwide market for Video Intercom Devices and Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 2070 million USD in 2024, from 1780 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Video Intercom Devices and Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Video Intercom Devices and Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Video Intercom Devices and Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Video Intercom Devices and Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Video Intercom Devices and Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Video Intercom Devices and Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Video Intercom Devices and Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

