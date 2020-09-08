Hydroponics Technologies Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

Global “Hydroponics Technologies Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Hydroponics Technologies in these regions. This report also studies the global Hydroponics Technologies market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The global hydroponics technologies market consists of technologies used for growing plants without the use of soil. Environment and climate control systems, grow lights, farm management systems, and material handling systems are various types of technologies that have been considered in this report.

AmHydro

CropKing

Growers Supply

Nutriculture

Oxygen Pot Systems

SuperCloset Hydroponics Technologies Market Types:

Environment and Climate Control Systems

Grow Lights

Farm Management Systems

Material Handling Systems Hydroponics Technologies Market Applications:

Aggregate Hydroponic System

Liquid Hydroponic System

Hydroponics Technologies Market Applications:

This report focuses on the Hydroponics Technologies in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The need for reduction in soil and water pollution is one of the major factors driving the globalÂ hydroponics technologiesÂ market. In land farming, the chemicals such as fertilizers, pesticides, and insecticides are used to increase the yield rates substantially. This causes soil and water pollution. The chemicals such as pesticides accumulate in soil and alter microbial processes, increasing the plantsâ€™ uptake of chemicals. This leads to higher toxicity in plants, which can affect soil organisms, animals, and humans that consume such plants.

EMEA accounted for the majority of shares in the hydroponics systems market during 2017. The growth of this market in EMEA is due to limited land farmers who use more than 50% of the land area which increases the preference for hydroponic technologies.