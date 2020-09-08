Horse Riding Apparel Market 2020 to Expand at a CAGR of XX% by 2026: Analysis by Top Manufacturers, Product Type, Market Size & Growth, Focused Application

Horse Riding Apparel Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Horse Riding Apparel Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Horse Riding Apparel industry. Both established and new players in Horse Riding Apparel industries can use the report to understand the Horse Riding Apparel market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Ariat

DECATHLON

Shanghai Goldtex Clothing & Bags Co.

Pikeur

GPA

Horseware

CASCO

Sorel

Kerrits

Equetech

VESTRUM

Mountain Horse

KEP ITALIA

KYLIN

UVEX

Devon-Aire

Equidorf

SSG Gloves

Noble Outfitters

Analysis of the Market: “

Horse riding apparel, also known as equestrian clothing, the equestrian clothing mainly composed by several body parts, like boots, helmets, breeches, etc. The purpose for wearing equestrian clothing was to provide safety and comfort for riders, also the equestrian clothing itself can represent a fashion icon for both riders and normal consumers.

The common horse riding apparel sets were composed with different parts, they are riding boots, riding helmets/hats, jackets, jodhpurs, breeches gloves, and other accessories.

The global Horse Riding Apparel market is valued at 2462.6 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 2872.8 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Horse Riding Apparel volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Horse Riding Apparel market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan et

”

Horse Riding Apparel Market Breakdown by Types:

Clothes

Boots

Helmets

Gloves

Horse Riding Apparel Market Breakdown by Application:

Female

Male

In the end, Horse Riding Apparel Industry report provides the main region, market conditions with the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc.

