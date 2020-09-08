Global Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market 2020, Impact of Covid-19 on Leading Vendors, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Near Infrared Spectroscopy market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Near infrared spectroscopy is an optical technology that measures the wavelength and absorption of near infrared (NIR) light by the sample based on which it is analyzed. Spectroscopy is a technique that is used to determine the mass, structure, and composition of a substance.

Thermo Fisher

Foss

Bruker

PerkinElmer

Buchi Labortechnik

Unity Scientific (KPM Analytics)

ABB

Agilent Technologies

Shimadzu

Guided Wave (Advanced Group)

Jasco

ZEUTEC

Sartorius

Yokogawa Electric Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Types:

FT – NIR(Interferometer)

Others (AOTF,Filter) Near Infrared Spectroscopy Market Applications:

Polymer Industry

Food and Agriculture Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Oil and Gas

Others

It is the study of the interaction between electromagnetic radiation and matter. The matter can include atoms, molecules, atomic or molecular ions, and solids. The nature of the interaction between the radiation and the matter may include absorption, emission, or scattering. The study of the wavelength absorbed or emitted by an atom or molecule will provide information about its identity.