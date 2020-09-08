Acetabular Cups Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Business Prospects and Forecast to 2026: Fortune Business Insights
The Acetabular Cups Market to gain from rapid technological upgrades in the acetabular cups production technology. Recently Fortune Business Insights announced a report, titled “Acetabular Cups Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, Revision Hip Replacement), By Material (Metals, Non-Metals), By End User (Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”
Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/acetabular-cups-market-100187
Leading Players operating in the Acetabular Cups Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- Stryker,
- Zimmer Biomet
- Johnson & Johnson Services Inc(DePuy Synthes),
- Smith & Nephew,
- Corin, Ortho Development,
- Bioimpianti,
- Medacta International,
- Merete GmbH
- Exactech Inc
Smith & Nephew to Gain from REDAPT’s Launch
The competition in the global acetabular cups market is increasing owing to the prevailing opportunities in the market. Key players are introducing new products and adopting industry leading strategies to gain higher share in the market. For instance, Smith & Nephew launched REDAPT Revision Acetabular Fully Porous Cup in 2016. The product is organization’s first ever 3-D printed titanium hip implant. Key players operating in the global acetabular cups market are Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. (DePuy Synthes), Smith & Nephew, Corin, Ortho Development, Bioimpianti, Medacta International, Merete GmbH, Exactech, Inc.
Market Segmentation:
By Application
- Total Hip Replacement
- Partial Hip Replacement
- Revision Hip Replacement
By Material
- Metals
- Non-Metals
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Orthopaedic Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
By Geography
- North America (USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
More Trending Topics From Fortune Business [email protected]
Veterinary Therapeutics Market
Recombinant DNA Technology Market
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulators Market
Critical Care Nutritional Products Market
Lung Cancer Surgical Treatment Market
Veterinary Therapeutics Market