Global Pimozide Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global Pimozide

This report focuses on “Global Pimozide Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Pimozide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Pimozide :

  • Global Pimozide (sold under the brand name Orap) is an antipsychotic drug of the diphenylbutylpiperidine class. It was discovered at Janssen Pharmaceutica in 1963. It has a high potency compared to chlorpromazine (ratio 50-70:1). On a weight basis it is even more potent than haloperidol. It also has special neurologic indications for Tourette syndrome and resistant tics. The side effects include akathisia, tardive dyskinesia, and, more rarely, neuroleptic malignant syndrome and prolongation of the QT interval.

    Global Pimozide Market Manufactures:

  • Teva
  • Par Pharmaceutical
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Eumedica
  • Pharmascience
  • Domina Pharmaceuticals
  • Aa Pharma

    Global Pimozide Market Types:

  • 1Mg
  • 2Mg
  • 4Mg

    Global Pimozide Market Applications:

  • Hospitals
  • Drugstores
  • Others

    Scope of this Report:

  • The global average price of Global Pimozide is in the increasing trend, from 1.13 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1.19 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Global Pimozide includes 1Mg, 2Mg, 4Mg, and the proportion of 2Mg in 2017 is about 53%.
  • Global Pimozide is widely used in hospitals, drugstores and other places. The most proportion of Global Pimozide is used for hospitals in 2017 is 54%.
  • The worldwide market for Global Pimozide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.1% over the next five years, will reach 11 million USD in 2024, from 12 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Global Pimozide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Global Pimozide Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the Global Pimozide market?
    • How will the Global Pimozide market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the Global Pimozide market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the Global Pimozide market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Global Pimozide market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Global Pimozide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Global Pimozide , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Global Pimozide in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Global Pimozide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Global Pimozide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Global Pimozide Market:

