Global Pimozide Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Pimozide Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Pimozide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Global Pimozide :

Global Pimozide (sold under the brand name Orap) is an antipsychotic drug of the diphenylbutylpiperidine class. It was discovered at Janssen Pharmaceutica in 1963. It has a high potency compared to chlorpromazine (ratio 50-70:1). On a weight basis it is even more potent than haloperidol. It also has special neurologic indications for Tourette syndrome and resistant tics. The side effects include akathisia, tardive dyskinesia, and, more rarely, neuroleptic malignant syndrome and prolongation of the QT interval. Global Pimozide Market Manufactures:

Teva

Par Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson

Eumedica

Pharmascience

Domina Pharmaceuticals

Aa Pharma Global Pimozide Market Types:

1Mg

2Mg

4Mg Global Pimozide Market Applications:

Hospitals

Drugstores

Others

The global average price of Global Pimozide is in the increasing trend, from 1.13 USD/Unit in 2013 to 1.19 USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Global Pimozide includes 1Mg, 2Mg, 4Mg, and the proportion of 2Mg in 2017 is about 53%.

Global Pimozide is widely used in hospitals, drugstores and other places. The most proportion of Global Pimozide is used for hospitals in 2017 is 54%.

The worldwide market for Global Pimozide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.1% over the next five years, will reach 11 million USD in 2024, from 12 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.