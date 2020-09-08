Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Global “Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) in these regions. This report also studies the global Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF):

Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), also called as Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) or coordination networks, are crystalline materials which can be readily self-assembled from metal ions or metal clusters with organic ligands They display permanent porosity with the enormous internal surface area and large structural diversity, and thus lead to a wide spectrum of applications including gas capture and storage , molecule separations , ion-exchange , drug delivery , sensing, catalysis , luminescence. Get a Sample Copy of the Report at: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13860646 Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Manufactures:

BASF

MOFapps

Strem Chemicals Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Types:

Zinc-Based Type

Copper-Based Type

Iron-Based Type

Aluminum-Based Type

Magnesium-Based Type

Others Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Applications:

Gas Storage

Adsorption Separation

Catalytic

Other Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13860646 Scope of this Report:

The industry is high concentration, the key brand include BASF, MOFapps, Strem Chemicals and so on. Currently, BASF is a global leader in MOF materials research and large-scale production vendor and they almost monopolize the MOF market.

Metal organic frame works are a class of materials, so powerful in their capacity and so versatile in their application that it is a pity that to date there was practically no industrial application after more than 10 years of research. Materials were apparently up to this point not stable enough, not mechanically robust, too expensive and production methods for larger quantities were environmentally unfriendly. At present, in developed countries, the Metal-organic Frameworks industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level.

The worldwide market for Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 34.3% over the next five years, will reach 410 million USD in 2024, from 70 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.