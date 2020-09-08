Uncategorized

Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market 2020 Segmented by Top Manufacturers, Geography Regions, Trends and Forecasts to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF)

Global “Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) in these regions. This report also studies the global Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF):

  • Metal Organic Frameworks (MOFs), also called as Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) or coordination networks, are crystalline materials which can be readily self-assembled from metal ions or metal clusters with organic ligands They display permanent porosity with the enormous internal surface area and large structural diversity, and thus lead to a wide spectrum of applications including gas capture and storage , molecule separations , ion-exchange , drug delivery , sensing, catalysis , luminescence.

    Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Manufactures:

  • BASF
  • MOFapps
  • Strem Chemicals

    Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Types:

  • Zinc-Based Type
  • Copper-Based Type
  • Iron-Based Type
  • Aluminum-Based Type
  • Magnesium-Based Type
  • Others

    Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Applications:

  • Gas Storage
  • Adsorption Separation
  • Catalytic
  • Other

    Scope of this Report:

  • The industry is high concentration, the key brand include BASF, MOFapps, Strem Chemicals and so on. Currently, BASF is a global leader in MOF materials research and large-scale production vendor and they almost monopolize the MOF market.
  • Metal organic frame works are a class of materials, so powerful in their capacity and so versatile in their application that it is a pity that to date there was practically no industrial application after more than 10 years of research. Materials were apparently up to this point not stable enough, not mechanically robust, too expensive and production methods for larger quantities were environmentally unfriendly. At present, in developed countries, the Metal-organic Frameworks industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level.
  • The worldwide market for Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 34.3% over the next five years, will reach 410 million USD in 2024, from 70 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 12, Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
    • Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

