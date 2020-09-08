Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market 2020 Analysis Forecast to 2024 by Key Players, Types, Applications | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitors are devices that measure ICP and are generally placed in any patient in whom there is concern for elevated ICP. And the Intracranial Pressure Monitors are the only product we talked about in this report.

Integra LifeSciences

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Sophysa Ltd

Spiegelberg

Raumedic

HaiWeiKang

HeadSense Medical

Vittamed Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market Types:

Invasive ICP Devices

Non-invasive ICP Devices Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices Market Applications:

Traumatic Brain Injury

Intracerebral Hemorrhage

Meningitis

Subarachnoid Hemorrhage

Scope of this Report:

In the last several years, global market of intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 7.7%. In 2016, global revenue of intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring devices is about 430 M USD; the actual production is about 22.9 thousand units.

The global average price of Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices is in the decreasing trend, from 20.6 K USD/ Unit in 2012 to 18.5 K USD/ Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices includes Invasive ICP Devices and Non-invasive ICP Devices. The proportion of invasive ICP devices in 2016 is about 87.7%, and the proportion of Non-invasive ICP Devices in 2016 is about 12.3%.

The worldwide market for Global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.9% over the next five years, will reach 600 million USD in 2024, from 450 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.